Recall of Calexico City Council Members to Move Forward

EL CENTRO — Signature verification for the recall petitions against Calexico City Council members Gilberto Manzanarez and Raul Ureña has been deemed sufficient, meeting the necessary criteria to qualify for the March 5, 2024, Presidential Primary Election ballot, Imperial County Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale announced.

The verification was completed on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

On Nov. 16, the Registrar of Voters’ office received two separate petitions seeking the recall of council members Manzanarez and Ureña. The signature counts for these petitions were as follows:

Recall Gilberto Manzanarez: 5,105 signatures

Recall Raul Ureña: 5,157 signatures

In accordance with the Elections Code, a recall petition must garner valid signatures equivalent to at least 20 percent of the registered voters in the city of Calexico, as per the most recent report of registration (Feb. 10). This threshold was set at 4,196 signatures based on a total of 20,982 registered voters.

Upon thorough verification, the Registrar of Voters’ office found:

For the recall of Gilberto Manzanarez: 4,243 qualified signatures, with 862 unqualified.

For the recall of Raul Ureña: 4,288 qualified signatures, with 869 unqualified.

These figures confirm that both petitions have surpassed the required number of signatures to proceed to the ballot. The city of Calexico will deliberate on a resolution to consolidate these recall elections with the upcoming March 5, 2024 Primary Election, according to the county press release. This discussion is scheduled for the next regular council meeting on Dec. 6.

Manzanarez shared his thoughts on the recall efforts shortly after hearing the results.

“I hope the citizens of Calexico see the fraud and ill intentions from the organizers behind the recall, made up of previous Calexico politicians. This attempt to oust the two youngest and newest members of council by piling up the very problems they contributed to is a disgrace to Calexico and nothing more than a political power grab,” Manzanarez told the Calexico Chronicle.

“I wish they’d been this upset when a sitting council member appointed their family to council, or when they drove drunk and crashed into citizens’ homes multiple times, or even when another was arrested for taking bribes. But no, they seem to be more upset that two young people are in council,” he added.

This story is still developing.

Delfino Matus contributed to this story.