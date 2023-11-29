Evan Hewes Rehab Coming; CPS Issue Comes Up Again

EL CENTRO — About a mile-long span of Evan Hewes Highway east of El Centro is set to receive an overhaul after a contractor was selected by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors this week.

A contract was awarded to Rove Engineering of El Centro for the Evan Hewes Highway rehabilitation project in the amount of $1,750,608. Rove came in as the lowest responsive and responsible bidder of three companies that submitted bids, according to the county.

“The project is to take place on the eastern city limits area of El Centro from Cooley Road all the way to Highway 111,” said John Gay, director of Public Works.

The proposed improvements include grinding a layer of existing pavement, a leveling course, and striping and signage among other plans and specifications.

Some $750,000 of the funding for this project will come from Measure D, the half cent transportation sales tax and the remaining $1 million will come from COVID-19 relief funds from the state. There will be no impact to the general fund.

The contract was approved with a 4-0 vote. District 4 Supervisor and board Chair Ryan E. Kelley was absent.

CPS Issue Continues in Public Comments

In response to last week’s Department of Social Services report on Child Protective Services, one speaker in the public comments voiced her opinion.

“I wanted to talk about the comments regarding the facility (Betty Jo McNeece) being safe. As we are aware, we know there have been problems. It gets very egregious, there is a lot of things that happen in this county that remains under wraps, and so I am going to go ahead and read a statement from the Community Care Licensing,” said Claudia Camarena, retired program manager with the DSS.

“They came and investigated a child that had staff sleeping with them in their bed. I am sure you are all aware but do not speak about it. What happened was not one, not two, but three occasions this staff member was caught ‘spooning’ with a child in the bed and like over a year later this was addressed. It says staff was discovered lying in c-1’s bed and holding c-1 in a spooning position,” Camarena read.

Claudia Camarena, a former Imperial County Department of Social Services employee, speaks during public comment about the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“That doesn’t sound like everything is safe and well in the facility. You guys should really look at why the facility is even open. Look and see how many kids are being placed there. I know it is difficult for you as board members to have people come here, read a report to you and it sounds really good. But do you really understand what is being told to you? That is why you have people as directors and high places that should be telling you the truth. I should not have to be coming here. It won’t be the first time,” Camarena said. “I have four other reports, but when you have adults spooning with children in a facility, that is a warning sign. That is a danger sign. That is why these reports are a part of that. They are not safe with the department and they’re not safe under our care either.”

Farmworkers Appreciation Week

A proclamation was made, and a plaque was presented in honor of the farmworkers of the Imperial County declaring Sunday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 2 Farmworker Appreciation Week by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.

The Farm Workers Services Coalition of Imperial County will celebrate by having the 44th annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast is scheduled for 1 to 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 at the Calexico One Stop Business and Employment Services Center, 301 Heber Ave. in Calexico.

Numerous local organizations and volunteers will come out to celebrate and feed the men and women who help feed the nation, planting, tending to crops and harvesting in all types of weather conditions.

Board Members’ Comments

“I had the distinct pleasure of a ride along with the Sheriff’s Office Friday evening (Nov. 24) out in Glamis. If you have never been out there during the time of Halloween, Thanksgiving, or New Year’s, it is absolutely amazing. You get out there, and there is more than $10 million worth of rigs out there. I got a tour of all the vendors’ sites, all the campsites and there was nothing but off-road vehicles everywhere,” District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley said. “The beautiful sight of law enforcement, Sheriff’s Office patrolling and being seen like a beacon of light, like a beacon of survival that if you need somebody, they are there to help you. It was stunning.”