More of us are becoming aware of the financial stress of both El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Hospital District. None of us want the collapse of the hospital systems here, like Heffernan Memorial had over 25 years ago. All Imperial County residents need to approach the single healthcare district with eyes wide open. Hospital finances are complex and challenging.

Across the nation, the median health system saw its cash reserves fall 28 percent from January 2022 through June 2023, dwindling from 173 to 124 days, according to a new report jointly commissioned by the American Hospital Association. Hospital economics mirror what is occurring in households across the nation. They are balancing inflationary costs with shrinking pools of revenue.

Fewer days with cash on hand leaves hospitals and health systems across the U.S. less prepared for sudden emergencies, such as natural disasters, mass casualty events, or an epidemic or pandemic. While ECRMC has completed about 92 percent of the construction to meet earthquake retrofit standards, it might not be able to financially handle these types of emergencies.

I have noted the cash-on-hand issue with ECRMC at the end of September 2023 with 2.82 days; PMHD was 34.7 days. This is certainly a reason for concern. Each hospital received $28 million as a loan from the California Distressed Hospital Loan program. Once the funds are recorded and reported, the days of cash on hand should improve. Due to the fact that ECRMC currently loses about $2 million per month, this improvement will be temporary.

The joint report from the American Hospital Association and Syntellis, a software data management company, suggests payers’ inconsistent reimbursement practices and delays have contributed to hospitals’ cash flow problems. The median hospital saw its percent change in overall revenue reductions related to Medicare Advantage denials increase nearly 56 percent from January 2022 to July 2023. Denial-related revenue reductions from commercial payers increased 20 percent over the same period. Scripps Healthcare System recently terminated its relationship with Blue Shield Medicare Advantage leaving members scrambling to find new providers. Other healthcare systems across the nation are doing the same.

Hospitals’ fluctuations in accounts receivable are another contributing factor. Through the 19-month period analyzed, the dollar amounts in accounts receivable for every $1 million in net patient service revenue fluctuated up to $14,287 for commercial payers and $8,872 for Medicare Advantage payers from one month to the next, according to the report.

Inconsistent reimbursements and fluctuations in accounts receivable contribute to the low cash on hand across the nation. With the payer mix here between 70 percent and 80 percent Medi-Cal and Medicare, the low reimbursement rates are also an issue. The U.S. Medicare program sets a range of rates for various services. Medi-Cal pays about 80 percent of expenses. The California Department of Health Care Services is set to increase rates for primary care (inclusive of nurse practitioners and physician assistants), maternal care (inclusive of OB/GYN and doulas), and non-specialty mental health services, to at least 87.5 percent (7.5 percent increase) of the Medi-Cal rates effective January 1, 2024. That could be good news for both hospitals here.

The CalAims initiative will be expanding the entire Medi-Cal system, but has not been clear about how this will be funded. California Health Advocates reports during 2022-2027 the number of Medicare beneficiaries with Medi-Cal will increase from 70 percent to 100 percent. All dually eligible beneficiaries, be mandated to enroll in Medi-Cal managed care plans. This is only one of many changes to come. This is great news for beneficiaries and will streamline billing and reimbursement for providers but it also means more people to serve.

Given this continuously changing economic landscape, both hospitals need to manage their expenses. Will the projected 7.5 percent increase in Medi-Cal reimbursement be enough to stabilize our system and address ECRMC’s bond debt? Will the new initial board be able to come together for a solution? In December 2022, we, the public, were first made aware of the financial situation, and to this day little factual information has been made public to provide for an informed decision. My team is grateful that the media has published my various articles, which are intended to provide factual information and to prepare us all for what lies ahead.

John Grass is a resident of Brawley, retired deputy director of Imperial County Behavioral Health and ran for Brawley City Council in 2022.