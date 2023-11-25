A Community Comes Together for Thanksgiving

HOLTVILLE/CALEXICO/EL CENTRO — Dining rooms and living rooms around America were filled with families and friends gathered to feast on traditional and nontraditional Thanksgiving meals, but for hundreds of thousands across the country that was not the case.

Whether it was extreme need and hunger or companionship for those alone during the holidays, hundreds of Imperial Valley residents found a welcoming touch and a warm meal on Thursday, Nov. 23 at numerous locations around the region in numbers large and small numbers, from as many as 600 expected at Calexico Neighborhood House to 75 people at the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center in El Centro.

Father and son, Jim (from right) and Logan Layton, were on hand slicing and shredding turkey while joking and having a great time volunteering for the community and getting the food ready at Turning Point Ministries in Holtville for a community luncheon on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 23. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

In Holtville, more than 30 volunteers were serving and helping with enough food for about 400 people at Turning Point Ministries at 449 Pine Ave.

“We have been doing this meal for approximately 25 years. It has been a blessing to serve this community. We do it every Thanksgiving. We do it on Thanksgiving Day. We want someone on Thanksgiving Day to have a meal,” Pastor Norm Chandler of Turning Point said. “Turning Point Life Center Church and Turning Point Men’s Home come together to serve the community of Holtville.”

Father and son, Jim and Logan Layton, were on hand slicing and shredding turkey, joking and having a great time volunteering and getting the food ready for the community.

Many families and friends ate their meals at the site and were there to enjoy and share in each other’s company, while others would take their plates to go to enjoy elsewhere.

Self-proclaimed nomads Laura Bowlin, Mary Graham and Randy Vinin enjoyed the Thanksgiving meal as they sat talking and observing the group of people gathered for lunch.

Laura Bowlin (from right), Mary Graham and Randy Vinin enjoyed the Thanksgiving meal served to the community by Turning Point in Holtville as they sat talking and observing the group of people gathered for lunch on Thursday, Nov. 23. The trio had arrived in the Valley in February, they said. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“It’s a great atmosphere. The community is so beautiful and so giving. We have been here since February, and it is such a beautiful place to be,” Graham said. “The food is delicious.”

A History of Helping the Homeless, Others

Calexico has become the site of two different events, each with their own history. There’s the longer-running Calexico Neighborhood House Thanksgiving meal and the more recent day-long event put on by the Brown Bag Coalition, serving the city’s homeless population.

Brown Bag Coalition brought in its grant- and donation-funded mobile showers so the homeless individuals attending could get cleaned up before barbers on site gave haircuts. The coalition was also giving away new and used items of clothing that were paid for by donations. Items included pants, shirts, sweaters, underwear, towels and toiletries.

The non-traditional Thanksgiving luncheon offered plates of barbacoa, beans and rice along with other fixings like pumpkin pie and drinks.

“We do this every Thanksgiving. We are collaborating with Neighborhood House, who let us have our shower trailer here at their location,” Brown Bag co-founder Maribel Padilla said. “We have been doing this for nine years. We started in 2015.”

A pair of homeless men receive haircuts during the Brown Bag Coalition’s Thanksgiving celebration at Calexico Neighborhood House on Thursday, Nov. 23. In addition to a meal, the men also had the opportunity to take a warm shower, receive a fresh change of clothes and other donated new and used clothing items, toiletries and bags. Brown Bag has been doing this on Thanksgiving for the past five years. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“I come to these events when I am able to. We have to be happy with what we got and be appreciative of what we are given,” Genaro Villegas in Spanish. “I like the way we are treated when I come. I like that they make us feel welcome, like human beings, and forget about the conditions we live in.”

At the Calexico Community Center on Dool Avenue in Calexico, Neighborhood House was holding its annual Thanksgiving dinner. About 40 volunteers were there to help serve about 600 plates of food to the senior citizen community, the unhoused, low-income residents, and anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

“Today we are providing a Thanksgiving lunch meal for the people in need. We have been doing this for over 25 years,” Calexico Neighborhood House Executive Director Cindy Alba said.

Sixty turkeys were donated by the Imperial County Hawks and the rest of the food was bought by Neighborhood House, Alba said.

“I like the food, the companionship, and the people who are so nice to us. We have been coming here for about six years,” Gabriela Contreras in Spanish, who was sitting with her friend, Maria Bautista, as they enjoyed their food. “The pie and coffee were a great way to finish off our dinner.”

Calexico Neighborhood House cooks line up for a photo while serving Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 23, at the Calexico Community Center, where they were prepared to serve up to 600 people, according to Neighborhood House Executive Director Cindy Alba. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

A volunteer with Calexico Neighborhood House refuels the “pie station” on Thursday, Nov. 23, during the organization’s annual Thanksgiving meal for the community. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

All the volunteers seemed in good spirits, laughing with each other and happy with helping the guests. Volunteers all had assignments. Some were assigned tables and served the attendees their plates of food, drinks and deserts. Others were hosts, directing attendees to their seats and others were plating the food and desserts. While some of the volunteers were cleaning and taking out trash as the event went on.

“I am here to help the Calexico community, help serve the less fortunate. I like to be involved in our community events,” Valeria Arguello said. “I am volunteering through a club named APYL, which is Asian Pacific Youth Leadership from the Calexico High School.”

It turned into a family affair for Cindy Leyvas, who has been coming to this event for about 15 years. She started volunteering with her mother when they were on the Neighborhood House board and now she brings her daughter, Kayla, to the event, who also volunteers.

“The sense of service is why we come out here. I am here to help others. I come with my mom, bring my nieces and nephews, and my daughter,” Kayla Leyvas said. “We come every year to volunteer our time.”

LGBTQ+ Feast Small But Meaningful

In El Centro, the LGBTQ+ community had its Thanksgiving celebration at the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. Previously, the center organized a luncheon at the Eagles Lodge on State Street, but because of convenience it was decided to have it out of the Resource Center offices on Ross Avenue, according to center founder and Chief Executive Officer Rosa Diaz.

The Thanksgiving potluck was enough to feed about 75 people.

“This year we decided to serve our community — people that come to the center, people that we know would not have a meal if it was not for us. We are very proud we are able to feed the community even if it is a small event,” Diaz said. “This is five years we have been holding this event.”

Rosalia Reyes (from left) and Rosa Diaz, founder and chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, serve Thanksgiving meals in front of the center’s offices on Ross Avenue in El Centro on Thursday, Nov. 23. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Jennifer Patterson, an instructor at Imperial Valley College, was spending her first Thanksgiving at the center. Since she had access to an oven, she wanted to bring a turkey and share it with the group. “Now I am taking mental notes on what I can bring next year,” Patterson said.

A few tables were set up and people were eating and enjoying the camaraderie. Volunteers were there to help make sure everybody was well attended and well fed.

A trio of family members was there to give support to the LGBTQ+ community and help serve those in need of a meal. Rosalia, Emmanuel and Andrea Reyes were volunteering their time and service. Rosalia and Andrea were there for the first time to support their brother, Emmanuel, who was lending his support for the third year.

“I like that we hold this event. It is early (in the day), but I hope more people come to enjoy the good food we have,” Emmanuel said.