Salvation Army Feeds Those In Need … To Go

EL CENTRO — The large-scale sitdown Thanksgiving dinners the Salvation Army in El Centro was always known for have transformed over time into more of an assembly line of packaged to-go orders, yet the intent is the same — to feed those who might be in need.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Maj. Saul and Maj. Jessica Doria hosted the Salvation Army El Centro Corps’ annual feast with the help of numerous volunteers, including the students from Southwest and Central Union high schools.

While the students could be seen assisting people with packing their meals for travel, there was still an area set aside with tables and chairs, where meals could be eaten on site.

It was a festive scene as many of the volunteers could be seen going out of their way to engage with those picking up meals, greeting them with wide smiles. Maj. Saul Doria spent time near the entrance, also greeting those entering.