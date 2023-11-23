Holtville Green & Gold Awards Gala Colors the Night

HOLTVILLE — Holtville High School alumni Steve DePaoli was at the Green and Gold Night Awards Gala on Saturday night, Nov. 18 to support his sister’s accomplishment as teacher of the year.

He couldn’t help but to remark on the many previous Green and Gold Hall of Fame winners in the crowd. “There was a lot of talent in here tonight,” DePaoli said.

But DePaoli was focused on his sister, too — Gina Wright, who after receiving her Teacher of the Year Award, said, “I work with some of my best friends, and I know it sounds corny, but when you love your coworkers and boss it makes it easy to be good at your job.”

Sisters Cali and Brooke Strahm were seen celebrating the success of their 2023 CIF-San Diego Section Division II champion and CIF Southern California Regional Division IV champion softball team together with their hometown alumni.

Brooke Strahm proudly shows off her old and new Holtville High School bling at the end of the John A. Kirchenbauer 17th Annual Green and Gold Hall of Fame Gala on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial. The larger ring on her middle finger was presented on Saturday, as part of the 2023 CIF-San Diego Section Division II champion and CIF Southern California Regional Division IV champion softball team. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“It reminded me how special Holtville is and saw how much people care and support us along the way,” said Brooke, whose team would receive their CIF championship rings later in the evening.

The spirited Viking air was almost tangible Saturday evening as Holtville residents dressed to impress in the event hall at Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial for the gala. The museum was open and available for the guests to browse between the events and dinner schedule.

Girls softball team member and Holtville High senior Kaitlyn Havens was found upstairs enjoying the John Rubin Memorial Gallery with her cousin, Taylor Nelson. The pair was seeking out family members’ high school headshots. Havens made time to chat about her accomplishments briefly before heading down to the buffet-style dinner.

“We were such a good team, pushing each other to be better, and most of us got to play together for at least three years; it was great,” she said.

CIF and State patches for letterman’s jackets, as well as the bold CIF championship rings were all on the schedule to be handed out to all the hard working Lady Vikings on Saturday night. Havens added, “It was really exciting to go as far as we could.”

Holtville Gathers to Honors Its Own

Pioneers’ Museum hosted the John A. Kirchenbauer 17th annual Green and Gold Hall of Fame Gala. There were a multitude of trophy-winning categories to be celebrated. Categories include alumni/students, who earned an outstanding achievement, a community member that has demonstrated outstanding support to Holtville High, or educators that demonstrate excellent leadership, service and success. The Hall of Fame evening was filled with recognition and celebration of some of Holtville’s finest.

“What I enjoy a great deal, is doing something for others. Recognizing those that deserve it,” founding member Marv Wood said. “I like being a part of this.”

Mark Allegranza hosted the event as master of ceremonies, with support from co-chair Margie Stacey. Holtville FFA students were also seen running around assisting with technical details of the night. Viking green and gold tablecloths covered the dining tables all around to celebrate the 2023 Hall of Fame inductees Lucie Bryant, James “Jim” Kerns, Bevan Johnston, M.D, and Pastor Richard Moore. The inductees’ photos and biographies were on display at the gala entrance for the evening, after which they will be displayed at the Holtville Public Library.

The evening was supposed to begin with an exciting musical welcome from the Holtville High School Jazz Band, followed by the Viking Fight Song, but plans changed when the Holtville High football team decided to go for the gold this season and take their talents all the way to CIF-San Diego Section Division V-AA championship game on Saturday afternoon. Because of the hard efforts of the football team, the plans changed, with the band joining their fellow Vikings for support at their monumental game, which they won 27-21 against the Army-Navy Academy.

Although the band may not have made it back, several of the Holtville High School football team doubled as wrestling athletes that were getting acknowledged as a three-time CIF-San Diego Section Division IV champion wrestling team and presented with rings. The major win added to the already chipper Holtville mood in the room as the “meet and greet” commenced.

Past recognized inductees of the Holtville High School Green and Gold Hall of Fame gather for a group photo at the John A. Kirchenbauer 17th annual Green and Gold Hall of Fame Gala on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The “Walk of Pride” called for all previous inductees to be acknowledged for their previous accomplishments with a commemorative group photo underneath the sponsorship banner.

After the gourmet buffet style dinner, it was time for the Hall of Fame awards to be handed out.

First up was Hall of Fame honoree, the late Lucie Bryant, who graduated from Holtville High in 1956. She participated in many school events, including the Thespian Club. Bryant’s two daughter’s received the award and recognition on her behalf. Bryant was a Holtville citizen who put into the Hall of Fame event and always supported Holtville events. Bryant was instrumental in setting up the local Howard and Jewel Vencill Nursing Scholarship in 2017. Bryant “believed in the importance of having good college opportunities close to home so graduates could stay local and put their education to work locally,” per her biography for the Hall of Fame.

James “Jim” Kerns was the second inductee. Kerns was a Holtville student in 1965. Jim passed away before this year’s Hall of Fame event, so his granddaughter Ashley Rodriguez accepted the award in his honor. Kerns was a staple in Holtville Little League for nearly two decades, giving back to his community by coaching. Kern also was a long time Holtville business owner with his Veg Cool produce cooling and storage business.

“My papa used to always tell me, in sports and in life, always pick out the person in the room that you thought was the best, and make it your goal to be better,” Rodriguez said in a brief acceptance speech.

The third award was handed out to 2008 Holtville High School graduate Dr. Bevan Johnson, MD. Johnson went on from a high school career of impressive athletic feats in football, basketball and track and field to make a successful contribution to society as a doctor. Coach CJ Johnston shared a few spotlight memories of Johnson’s athletic talents, saying, “Boy, that guy could jump. And he almost went pro football, too.”

Bevan’s parents, Michael and Audrey Johnson accepted his award on his behalf. He couldn’t be there Saturday night to accept himself because, “he’s very busy with his new emergency physician position in Sacramento.”

Michael Johnson accepted the award, and thanked the Holtville audience. He started to get emotional saying, “This is just really moving of Holtville, we’re really grateful to be here.”

The four Green and Gold Hall of Fame awards were displayed at the front of the room of Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial, site of the John A. Kirchenbauer 17th annual Green and Gold Hall of Fame Gala on Saturday, Nov. 18. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Pastor Richard Moore of Trinity Baptist Church accepted the final Hall of Fame award for his services to the community. “Some days I may preach to 300 people in English, but what really moves my heart is that some days I’ll preach the Word to over 3,000 people in Spanish,” Moore said.

The Holtville pastor’s caring spirit reaches a countless number of people in the community. This Bible-Belt transplant said, “I had no intentions of staying in the Imperial Valley for over 40 years, but now couldn’t picture life any other way.”

The Hall of Fame Award

Anthony Arevalo, Holtville High School’s principal pumped up the crowd pep rally-style, leading a spirited school chant, “Yo Holtville, can I get a fight on?!” before he began his introduction speech for the Hall of Fame Award. It’s no wonder he was recognized as the FFA Southern Regional Star Administrator, earlier this year in March.

Arevalo bragged about Holtville High School, saying, “HHS currently has the highest graduation rates of any school in the Valley.”

After hyping up the room full of Vikings, the Hall of Fame Award was dedicated to Melanie Orozco, FFA State Reporter, who proudly accepted in a speech dedicating her success to the Holtville community that surrounded her. “I’m proud of Holtville. I’ve found Holtville to have three core values,” Orozco said.

“And that’s family, God and agriculture above all.”

Orozco was the 2022-2023 State FFA Reporter and in her duties, “Presented information to over 100,000 students across the state of California,” Arevalo said.

Teacher of the Year

Teacher of the Year Awards were dedicated to three special individuals who all have risen above and beyond the call of teaching.

TK-5th grade teacher of the year award went to Gina Wright. Wright is an English Language Development and art teacher at Pine School for grades TK-8.

“At Pine School we say we are PROUD, which means we are persistent, respectful, organized, understanding, and disciplined. Gina models these characteristics,” Ms. Harrison, her colleague presenting the award, said.

Holtville Middle School Principal Mario Garcia presented the 6-8th Grade Teacher of the Year award to Vivianna Nevarez-Sanchez. Garcia kept it short and brief, saying, “When you work at a middle school, you don’t have just one job. She does a lot of things for us,” shaking Sanchez’s hand, who graciously accepted her award without giving a speech.

Green and Gold Hall of Fame Committee founder and member Marv Wood (right) holds up a home plate during his speech, “Making a Difference,” to prove a point to those gathered for the John A. Kirchenbauer 17th annual Green and Gold Hall of Fame Gala on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Holtville High School Teacher of the Year went to a dedicated individual who wasn’t able to accept in person. Principal Arevalo introduced and gave the winner credit still, saying, “We really celebrate who is behind the scenes of these great things our students achieve … and this award goes to somebody who has one of the highest AP pass rates in the school. Let’s give a round of applause to Mr. Nicholas Moreno.”

After the beloved teacher of the year awards, Marv Wood gave an inspiring speech to the crowd about, “remembering the coaches who make a difference.”

He played out an analogy asking the Viking athletes in the room, “How wide is home plate?” as he pulled out a baseball base out from under the podium, holding it up for all to see.

Wood answered his own question, saying, “It’s 17 inches. From the T-ball and little leagues, to high school, to the major’s; 17 is the standard. So, what do we do when a major league pitcher can’t throw across home plate? They drop them down to the next level. But some people will say, ‘Just widen the plate a little for him.’ and that’s the problem.”

In his final encouraging words, Wood told the crowd, “Hold yourself to a higher standard.”

Bring On the Bling!

The 2022-2023 back-to-back Imperial Valley League champion, Division II CIF champion and the SoCal Regional Division IV champion Holtville High School softball team (top photo) poses with Coach Melissa Snyder after its hard-earned achievements were recognized during the John A. Kirchenbauer 17th annual Green and Gold Hall of Fame Gala on Saturday night, Nov. 18. The record-setting three-time CIF Division IV champion Holtville High boys wrestling team posed with Coach CJ Johnston after receiving its new CIF trophy and rings, also during the Green and Gold event. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTOS

The championship ring presentations for the Viking softball team and boys wrestling teams were last on the agenda.

The girls softball players were presented their CIF rings by coach Melissa Snyder. “These girls are your 2022-2023 back-to-back Imperial Valley League Champions, Division 2 CIF Champions, and So Cal Regional Division 4 Champions,” Snyder bragged.

She said the final game was just like out of a movie. “We ended up having to go three extra innings, and won in the top of the 10th inning.”

“We were tied in the bottom of the seventh, and a runner on first, we were down to our final out … but they’re just resilient and were able to execute,” Snyder said proudly.

“The girls were very hungry to get back on the field, because we won two years ago, and then last year we lost. We had a hard road ahead but I think it made the girls that much hungrier for success,” the CIF winning coach added.

Following the ladies celebration, the wrestling team was awarded their hard earned keepsakes by Coach Johnston. “For the first time we won three CIFs straight,” said the Holtville boys wrestling team coach.

Johnston looked at the team saying, “The boys worked hard. I’ll give them a week or two off, then hopefully start grinding.”