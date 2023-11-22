GUEST COLUMN: IVHD — Building a Superior Healthcare District

Now that AB 918 passed the Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Newsom, it is time to move forward. Naysayers continue to promulgate false assertions and mislead the public. Why is it no surprise that these same individuals disregard what has become law by wasting valuable resources by seeking a LAFCO expansion of Pioneers’ existing district area.

If one looks at the premises Pioneers is banking their course of action on, it reminds me of the tail wagging the dog. No one can deny the basic facts:

1. Financial Performance: A review of Pioneers audited financial records indicates the organization’s financial problems began 10 years ago during the Larry Lewis (chief executive officer administration). While performance and healthcare quality indicators declined, the board awarded Lewis with multiple bonuses. Be there no misunderstanding, Pioneers is still financially unstable and the municipal remain in the category of junk bonds. While some board members espouse how wonderfully the hospital is doing, if that were so, why is Pioneers not returning the $28 million loan from the state?

2. Lack of Board Oversight: Over the past 10 years, the board lacked the understanding of their fiduciary roles and did not hold the CEO accountable. Leaders who were respected, knowledgeable and competent in their roles, recognized problems and either quit or were fired.

3. Loyalty is King: With the departure of bright and talented leaders, the CEO hired leadership staff that were loyal to the King. Knowledge and skill sets were of little value to the new regime. (Example: In reviewing past board meeting minutes, the financial statements often did not match the financial narrative that was also in the board packet. Board members not knowing how to read financial statements relied on the narrative instead).

4. As the former director of surgical services who was fired for supporting AB 918, I can attest that the commitment and passion staff have toward delivering good patient care is like no other. Unfortunately, the director of quality has no formal training on quality improvement and lacks certification in healthcare quality, a requirement in another hospital. Looking at Pioneers’ website, the last notable achievement was 10 years ago. The internationally acclaimed Leapfrog Group, whose sole existence is to evaluate patient safety in hospitals, has given grades of Ds and Fs to Pioneers for the past five years. As a result, the director of quality is no longer participating in the voluntary program.

Given all of these challenges, why should the community or LAFCO think that Pioneers could do any better than what already exists? You would be essentially putting the same individuals (who are less than successful) and giving them a much larger area. It will only be more of the same.

Finally, Pioneers has been one the least transparent organizations I have encountered in over 40 years in healthcare. I have to wonder what was promised to the new CEO. Is he aware that his current job is temporary? You can be assured the new board will recruit the best and the brightest healthcare has to offer.

As for me, I will continue to speak out when misinformation is shared in the public and will continue to support the new Imperial Valley Healthcare District.

Keith A. Bradkowski, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, is a resident of Brawley.