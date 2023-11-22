Being A Good Neighbor(hood House) at Thanksgiving

CALEXICO — Calexico Neighborhood House staff and volunteers cook and shred turkeys on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 21, in preparation for the nonprofit organization’s annual Thanksgiving dinner that will likely feed as many as 600 people this year, said Executive Director Cindy Alba.

Calexico Neighborhood House staff and volunteers cook and shred turkeys on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 21, in preparation for the nonprofit organization’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

For more than 25 years, Alba said, Neighborhood House has been feeding seniors, the unhoused, low-income residents, or anyone who needs a meal. That said, turkey dinners with all the trimmings will be served from 10 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, at Calexico Community Center at 707 Dool Ave.

Some 40 Neighborhood House volunteers will be helping serve and do all sorts of tasks needed. But Alba said more help is needed. Anyone interested in giving of their time and helping on Thursday, call 760-427-7308 before 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Neighborhood House staff are particularly thankful with the annual dinner just a day away. Staff member Ricardo Romero told of a family of seven Neighborhood House clients — a mother, grandmother, two uncles, a wife and two daughters — that was gifted a Thanksgiving meal by an Imperial family, longtime educators, Jose and Monica Flores.