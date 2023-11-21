Like most travelers, sometime ago in preparation for a flight from point A to point B, the wife and I bought a relatively rugged set of suitcases, designed to withstand the rough and tumble of the road, crammed car trunks and careless (and I do mean careless!) airline handling.

Like most consumers I registered our purchase with the manufacturer in case the suitcases failed to deliver and collapsed or sustained unseemly dents, cracks, bruises and other damage to their “invulnerability” in spite of the manufacturer’s warranty to the contrary.

I switched on our reliable PC, typed in the URL, entered the manufacturer’s domain as per the registration card and filled in the necessary info, including date of purchase, name of retailer, our name and address and — regrettable mistake — my email.

Not all actions trigger happy effects. A week does not go by where I don’t receive further offers in my email from this manufacturer. Not content with unloading a decent set of luggage at a decent price, the manufacturer insists on dumping more of their seasonal, fashionable wares in all colors, styles, sizes “for the needs of the demanding, discriminating traveler, etc., etc.” Yikes!

This experience sends me back, decades back, when one would take the bait like a carefree catfish for a decent magazine-subscription price offer and subscribe to “Y” (I would write “X” but folks would infer I bought into the naughty girlie mag market and this remains a family paper after all …) magazine.

The inaugural weekly or monthly copy had yet to grace our mailbox when that same mailbox became a Santa sackful of offers for a plethora of unnamed magazines. I will let these offer merchants and their wares die in anonymity. They’ve had their day in the sun. To this day I whine about that mistake …

I learned some years later that magazines practically gave subscriptions away because they sold their subscribers’ lists to others in the mass-circulation biz and not for the proverbial penny either. A marketing genius auctioned your name, mine and tens (hundreds?) of thousands of unsuspecting others for anywhere from a dime to a quarter to a buck-fifty! Over and over again. Not a bad business, all for a name. Yours and mine.

Get on those promo-sucker lists and prepare for the avalanche of unwanted material stuffed into your crowded mailbox, fit to transfer, in turn, to the blue recycling bin whose unwanted contents our municipality hauls away once a week to be transformed into yet more junk mail down the road. Yours and mine. An unhappy prospect to look forward to. Who knew? Ah, but who doesn’t love recycling? It saves trees but not mailpersons’ backs nor your metal-fatigued mailbox. Oh, well.

But my whining has just begun. Allow me a few paragraphs of forbearance as I bloviate.

Click-bait ads.

On occasion I order an item or two unavailable in our fair county (Hear me, P**t’s? Please open a franchise within 10 miles of my home). And after this tasteful coffee break let us proceed. Assume I open a URL for a particular brand of shoes or pans or handkerchiefs or widgets, guess what happens? A mysterious algorithm reminiscent, if not worthy, of “The Exorcist” possesses my PC to sell me similar items until I change my shopping inquiry search. At that point of change a new demon team-tags and begins to offer, in unsubtle ways on the side of my screen on any website I open, ads for the newly sought product.

These AI algorithms typecast me by consumer preference and occasional item search. Somewhere at Microsoft central “I” (as do we all!) become a function of my consumer preferences. I can almost hear the silky Mephistophelian tones, “Oh, you wanted this particular item? Here, search no more. We provide for you, on and on and on. Turn on your PC, go to any URL and we, legion, will be waiting for you …” Oh, those electronic devils!

Electronic petitions. Who has not felt a bit better, that subtle twinge of consumerist guilt appeased when one adds one’s name to a signatory list? I view it as a widespread delusion: one feels good in the belief one meets one’s social duties to the planet by signing this or that petition (or donating) for Greenpeace or Common Cause or Save the Whales or Save the Planet or Impeach this “enemy-of-democracy-of-the-week.” Sign and like Alice in Wonderland fall into a Groundhog Day (and a pathetic mix of cultural references) abyss of unwanted emails in one’s cyber-mailbox to match the rueful moment when one filled in the registration for a set of suitcases. Day in, day out. Unsigned email petitions await. I’ve been devil spammed …

No email box is safe! From the anonymous depths of cyberspace like ominous flying saucers from “Independence Day” come a veritable onslaught of emailed petitions to be signed, requests for calls to politicos or earth-destroying globalist corporations (this latest a redundancy in my book), etc., because once upon a time one opted to innocently sign a desperate, cry-for-help petition. Ay, ay, ay.

I believed I signed for the sake of conscience, not to deliver my name to scatter like feathers in a cyber-hurricane. Good thing most emails arrive with a URL delete site which invites one to end the spam. That is, until you opt to sign or shop via your PC in the future!

Oh, well. In cyberspace no one can hear you whine.

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.