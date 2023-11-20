Holtville Chamber of Commerce Gears Up for the Holidays

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville Chamber of Commerce has an abundance of Holtville community events to share as November comes to a close. Mark your calendars for all the excitement to come in the next few months for the home of the Vikings. Community events will be around to celebrate the winter festivities of Holtville, with something for children and adults to look forward to together. Keep up to date with Holtville chamber events on its Facebook page and website, holtvillechamber.org

Join the Holtville chamber at Coopers West Insurance Agency on Holt Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 7 for a winter wonderland business mixer. This much awaited networking event is a great way to build new connections in the local business community.

Chamber Brings Good Tidings for the Holiday Season

The Christmas cheer will officially commence with the chamber’s “12 Days of Christmas” on Wednesday, Nov. 29, for its annual fundraiser event. Citizens can buy their $50 tickets up until the first drawing day at the chamber or city of Holtville offices, or the following Holtville businesses: Mechanics Bank, Sun Community Federal Credit Union, Coopers West Insurance, Vessey & Co, and Cuts and Fades. For 12 days there will be drawings of prize money winnings, starting at $100 and increasing to over $1,000 by the drawing’s close. Drawings will begin Nov 29 and continue until the grand drawing on Dec. 14 with a chance to win $1,500 in a grand prize. With only 300 tickets available for sale, don’t hesitate to join the many chances at extra holiday cash. Rosie Allegranza, executive director for the Holtville chamber, said, “You can win more than once. It’s worth trying, it’s happened before.”

The “12 Days of Christmas” grand-prize winner will be announced at another holiday annual event, “Christmas in the Park” on Thursday, Dec. 14 at Holt Park. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., join together with the community to celebrate the holiday season and take pictures with Santa in the park gazebo. Make sure to warm up at the hot chocolate and treat booth. Citizens are kindly asked to bring their own cameras or phones for pictures, and note that Santa will have a designated fast line for those with special needs. Look forward to performances by the Holtville Middle School and High School Band and Chorus. There will be a farmers market with craft and food vendors, info booths, and more. This winter street fair is the perfect chance to pick up a unique Christmas gift for friends, family, or your white elephant holiday party at work while supporting one of the many Imperial Valley small businesses. Spots are still available for interested vendors for the event. Find applications at the Chamber office or website.