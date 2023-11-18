Gunfire at Cattle Ranch East of Calexico Draws Law Enforcement

CALEXICO — Upward of 40 to 50 rounds of gunfire brought Calexico police officers in tactical gear followed by Imperial County sheriff’s deputies to a cattle ranch a mile east of the city early Saturday morning, Nov. 18, where one man was arrested and another refused to come out from deep inside the expansive property.

Hugo Alberto Felix | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

Arrested was 31-year-old Hugo Alberto Felix of El Paso, Texas, who was booked on suspicion of willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He was being held in Imperial County jail with bail set at $5,000, but appears to have posted bond.

Just after midnight Saturday, Calexico police officers were called out to the northeast edge of the city to investigate a shots fired call. While there, officers heard “a string of more than 40 rounds” off the east, Sgt. Miguel Carbajal said.

Following the sound, Calexico officers were taken outside city limits and into Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction when they happened upon a cattle ranch on Meloland Road about 2,000-plus feet south of Jasper Road. There some sort of celebration was taking place, and it was later discovered the gunfire was attributed to that.

Carbajal said Calexico police contacted the Sheriff’s Office and while officers waited for deputies to arrive, the officers stood by in their tactical gear. Carbajal added officers had no idea what they were walking into, so safety was paramount.

Felix was taken into custody around 2 a.m., but Carbajal said deputies were not able to coax out the second subject. A report entry from the Calexico Police Department said the second subject refused officers’ commands and ran back into the ranch.