ESCONDIDO — The Sweetwater High football team came in to the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship game with the most potent rushing attack of any team in the section, and the Red Devils showed why in the second half, rallying for a 46-37 victory over Vincent Memorial Catholic High in Escondido on Friday, Nov. 17.

Sweetwater, of National City, scored on all five possessions of the second half to erase a 21-14 halftime deficit and claim the Division V title. All seven of the Red Devils’ touchdowns came on the ground as they finished the game with 382 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 52 carries.

“We had them inside the tackles and we contained them and we were mostly able to stop their power runs, but they countered and optioned well and those got us,” said Manuel Montano, the Scots’ junior linebacker. “I want to thank my teammates and coaches who got us to this game.”

Vincent Memorial’s offense tried to keep pace with the Red Devils, with senior quarterback Jacobo Elias showing his skills, completing 20-of-31 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns.

Vincent Memorial Catholic senior receiver Andres Ruiz (4) runs with the ball after making a catch during the Scots’ 46-37 loss to Sweetwater High of National City in the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship game in Escondido on Friday, Nov. 17. Ruiz had a big night receiving with seven catches for 140 yards. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“We watched the film and knew that they left the middle of the field open and that they played too close to the receivers so it was going to be open over the top to hit them,” Elias said.

This was the first time in a section championship game for the Scots since 2017 when they defeated Crawford High of San Diego for the Division V title.

The Scots (9-4 overall) got the start they wanted, forcing Sweetwater to punt after a three-and-out on the Red Devils’ opening possession. It was the only punt of the game for Sweetwater.

Vincent Memorial took the punt and marched 82 yards in nine plays with Elias hitting senior Oscar Garza for a 17-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead with 3:06 left in the opening quarter.

The Red Devils responded with their own long drive, going 81 yards in nine plays with senior running back Xzavier Crews finishing it with a 3-yard run to make it 7-7 with 9:52 left in the half.

The Scots answered back with a quick, three-play, 62-yard drive that ended when junior Joel Cervantes ran 15 yards to the end zone to make it 14-7 with 8:15 left in the half.

Vincent Memorial Catholic senior quarterback Jacobo Elias (8) throws a pass during the Scots’ 46-37 loss to Sweetwater High of Chula Vista in the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship game at Escondido High on Friday, Nov. 17. Elias ended his stellar career at Vincent Memorial by throwing for 332 yards and four touchdowns in his final game. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Sweetwater had its quick-strike touchdown next with a 51-yard touchdown run from junior quarterback Zaryan Crews that capped a three-play, 63-yard drive and made it 14-14 with 7:07 left.

The final score of the half came after Scots’ sophomore defensive back Alvaro Periera recovered a fumble to give Vincent Memorial possession at the Sweetwater 31-yard line.

After a 5-yard penalty on the Scots moved it back to the 36-yard line, Elias delivered a strike to senior Miguel Ruiz for a 36-yard touchdown to put Vincent Memorial up 21-14 at the half.

The second half was all ground-and-pound from the Red Devils (7-6 overall) as they scored on five straight possessions and kept the Scots’ offense on the sideline.

Sweetwater cut the lead to 21-20 midway through the third quarter, then executed an onside kick that gave the Red Devils the ball back immediately at the Scots’ 47-yard line. Two plays later Crews was sprinting into the end zone with a 43-yard touchdown to make it 26-21 with 5:44 left in the quarter.

Vincent Memorial Catholic junior running back Joel Cervantes (24) runs for yardage against Sweetwater High of National City during the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship game at Escondido High on Friday, Nov. 17. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

A Vincent Memorial four-and-out gave Sweetwater the ball right back for another touchdown, and a turnover on the Scots’ first possession of the fourth quarter gave the Red Devils another short field and easy score that built the lead to 39-21 with 8:12 left in the game.

“We made a number of mistakes in a seven-minute period of the game and they took advantage of them to score 20 points,” said David Wong, the Scots’ head coach. “When we could control the game we did, but for those seven minutes we could not and that was the difference.”

The Scots’ finally got the offense going in the fourth quarter, getting two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to make up the margin. Elias hit junior Diego Cisneros on a 21-yard touchdown pass and then with less than a minute to go Elias hit junior Andres Pulido on a 24-yard touchdown pass that made the final 46-37.

Ruiz had a big game catching the football, pulling in seven passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, while Garza had eighth catches for 97 yards and a score.

For the Red Devils, they were led by Crews with 14 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns while senior Carlos Delgado had 12 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Sweetwater now moves on to the CIF state playoffs.