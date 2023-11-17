Effort to Recall Calexico Council Members Hangs in the Count

CALEXICO — After six months of some of the most divisive behavior the community has seen in years, the petition campaign to recall Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña and City Council member Gilberto Manzanarez ended at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

Calexico Recall 2023 Committee leader Maritza Hurtado and other committee members turned in some 10,197 signatures to City Hall, which had members of the Imperial County Registrar’s Office, including Registrar Linsey Dale, on hand to secure and perform a rough count that would be further verified by Dec. 6, according to Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale.

“I am tired. But it was worth it. Now I am ready to go do some relaxing,” Hurtado said with a sigh of relief. “It was intense.”

Some 5,120 signatures were collected for the ouster of Mayor Ureña and 5,077 signatures were collected to remove council member Manzanarez, according to the raw numbers.

Even though more than 5,000 signatures were collected for each of the two council members by the Calexico Recall 2023 Committee, 4,196 verified registered Calexico voters must be among those raw numbers — for each council member — in order for the recall effort to move forward.

Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren gives instructions to members of the Calexico Recall 2023 Committee before they approach a table out view to the left where Imperial County Elections Department officials will do a rough count of the signatures on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“So now we will take the petitions to our office. We will start the signature verification, so we will check each and every signature. Each signature will be verified to ensure they are active registered voters and that their signatures match (the voter rolls),” Dale said.

If there are enough valid signatures, the City Council would place the recall question on the March 5 consolidated ballot, Dale said.

Anything less and the effort dies.

The onsite count took place in City Council chambers, with several people sitting in the audience observing the count. Once the signatures were counted, they were put into a safety bag by the county Elections Department. They were then taken out of the chambers by two elections officials, who were escorted by two agents from the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office. All then got into the same vehicle and lefty. All safety measures were taken to protect the integrity of the petitions and its process, according to officials.

Dec. 8 is the deadline to qualify for the March 5 primary election. On Dec. 6 there will be a Calexico council meeting to discuss a resolution that would need to be passed to move forward with the election if the petition is successful.

The Calexico Recall 2023 Committee got started in May, after Calexico resident

Rebecca Lemon served Mayor Ureña and council member Manzanarez were with intention to recall notices on May 3 during a council meeting.

Maritza Hurtado, former mayor, City Council member and small business owner, spearheaded the committee responsibilities and sorted out some paperwork issues to finally begin collecting signatures on July 20.

“A lot of the things I was hearing from the citizens in regards to downtown, the conditions, the fact that I knew there were plans that they were wanting to bring a 300-bed facility to downtown. Things are just very unsafe,” she said. “It was just driving me crazy, and I just thought it was the right time.”

This was not the city’s first attempt at a recall. Calexico politics have always been a hotbed for political turmoil. The citizens have always been very vocal about its affairs. Nothing has spoken louder than the turnout for this recall and its members.

Imperial County Elections Department officials with help from Calexico city staff gave a rough count of signatures collected by the Calexico Recall 2023 Committee handed in on the deadline of 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The recall committee took to the streets and went house to house collecting signatures, setting up pop-up tents in all areas of the city, the church, Border Motel, Calexico Fire Station No. 2 off Grant Street, on Andrade Avenue and Highway 98.

Yet the committee wasn’t without pushback. Ureña and Manzanarez had moments where they struck back, either on street corners with posters and large signs on empty lots, or more often, through social media campaigns, where the Calexico Recall 2023 Committee was charged with transphobia and being the true root of the city’s ills.

“From my perspective, it’s a surprisingly low number of signatures for what we were expecting to be a lot more signatures. For reference, during the last recall which was in 2015 of council member (Joong) Kim and council member (Luis) Castro, in order to qualify for the recall they needed approximately 2,900 signatures. Of the 3,200 that were submitted, nearly half of them were invalid,” Ureña said.

“The margin of error is about 20 percent for this particular recall, so I think we are in good probability for insufficient signatures and this recall not to go to election,” he said.

“If it does go to the election, equally I am confident in the people of Calexico that the 20 percent of Calexicans that turned in their signatures do not represent the majority electorates. That number of signatures shows weak support,” the mayor said. “I will be on the ballot.”

Ureña said the recall has not been a priority for him. If it goes to election, then it would become a significant matter that he would address. His biggest worry is that $80,000 that could have gone to parks, to the police, to the Fire Department, or to the community is that the city will have to pay for counting signatures.