Calexico Directs its LAFCO Rep to Go Against PMHD

CALEXICO — After much discussion from the public, the Calexico City Council unanimously passed a resolution in support of Assembly Bill 918 by directing the council’s Imperial Local Agency Formation Commission appointee, Javier Moreno, to vote against Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District’s Valley-wide expansion application.

A letter of support for AB 918 was approved in July by the City Council. AB 918, signed into law on Oct. 8 by Gov. Newsom, already establishes a countywide Imperial Valley Healthcare District. Authored by Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, AB 918 puts into place a district that would be saving millions of dollars through some services like the coordination of medical services, having a single governing body and administration, supplies management and integrated medical system, and many more integrated services, according to proponents of the law.

“We are now faced with a critical decision to uphold the objective of what is now law, AB918, in the face of Pioneers Memorial District’s expansion. This plan stands in direct conflict with the law’s mandate for a united health care system,” stated Guillermo Hernandez, field representative for Garcia. “Approving Pioneers’ expansion would not only counteract the unified vision for healthcare in our county but also potentially dilute it.”

Moreno never got a chance to vote in support or opposition. The council meeting was on Wednesday night, Nov. 15. On Thursday morning, LAFCO met to consider Pioneers’ expansion application and the LAFCO board unanimously voted to continue the meeting until March 20, giving the proponents of AB 918 and Pioneers a chance to sit down and come to some working relationship.

El Centro City Council member Tomas Oliva, representing the El Centro Regional Medical Center board, had harsh words for the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District’s expansion efforts in the fact of Assembly Bill 918 during the Calexico council meeting on Wednesday night, Nov. 15 in Calexico City Hall. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

On Wednesday night, however, there was much feedback from the community and political figures.

“Based on the invaluable feedback of the community, AB 918 was crafted to deliver upon the core objectives inspiring progress and positivity. Pursuing this expansion will result in costly and unnecessary legal conflicts with new state laws,” said Jaysel Mendoza, representative for state Sen. Steve Padilla, D-San Diego. “We hope that you will continue to consider the community’s priorities and take into consideration the quality of care for the community.”

“I’m here asking and pleading with you that you accept the recommendation that is before you. To take a stance and opposing LAFCO’s intent to continue entertaining a healthcare district in Imperial County when that issue has already been settled on Oct. 8 when the Governor signed AB 918,” stated El Centro City Councilman Tomas Oliva, who was representing the El Centro Regional Medical Center.

Many attended and spoke to the City Council in favor of opposing LAFCO’s approval of the PMH expansion. El Centro was well represented as was the El Centro Regional Medical Center, both voicing their concerns over this matter. Calexico’s Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District was also well represented.

“For once in our life we are going to do something to let you know where your taxpayers’ money is going,” said Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District board member Sylvia Bernal after hearing constituents inquire about where their money has been going.

“We knew this was coming. Over 15 years ago we tried to meet with El Centro, with Brawley, and Calexico to become one. It didn’t work out. We knew this was going to happen and it is here right now,” Bernal said. “This is not a Bell Game. It’s not El Centro and Brawley to see who gets the Bell, who gets control. This is about saving lives. Do you want to drive 30 miles to be able to be saved?”

Council member and LAFCO Commissioner Moreno made a motion to approve the resolution, which was seconded by council member Gilberto Manzanarez.

Salton Sea Management Program Update

Miguel Hernandez, public affairs officer with the California Natural Resources Agency, gave the City Council an update on the state’s restoration efforts at the Salton Sea through the Salton Sea Management Program projects and its planning phases.

Hernandez introduced the agencies responsible for delivering the SSMP projects: The California Natural Resources Agency, the California Department of Water Resources, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Some of the challenges being faced at the Salton Sea are dust from exposed lake beds that affect air quality and public health in the surrounding communities, Hernandez said. The state’s initial 10-year plan aims to improve conditions around the sea by constructing 30,000 acres of projects to reduce wind-blown dust, he said.

Habitat values are being lost, including for several bird species on the Pacific flyway, Hernandez said. The species conservation habitat project will hope to improve air quality and provide critical habitat for birds and fish at the Salton Sea, he added.

All the projects together are at about $563 million and most of that money is from Proposition 68 bonds, according to Hernandez.

Miguel Hernandez, public affairs officer with the California Natural Resources Agency, spoke to the Calexico City Council on the state’s restoration efforts at the Salton Sea on Wednesday night, Nov. 15 in Calexico City Hall. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Housing Authority Board Appointment

The City Council made an appointment of a general commissioner to the Calexico Housing Authority board. The qualified applicants had to be residents of the city of Calexico. The three applicants were:

Juan Ortiz

Richard L. Romero

Juan G. Villareal

Council member Moreno made a motion to approve Juan G. Villareal and council member Camilo Garcia second the motion. The board appointed Villareal with a 5-0 vote.