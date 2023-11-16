Probation & ICSO Hold 6th Annual Adult Re-Entry Summit

EL CENTRO — Imperial County Probation Department, in collaboration with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, hosted the sixth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit, an event aimed at supporting individuals transitioning back into the community after involvement with the justice system.

This year’s summit, held with more than 110 community partners and 50 stakeholders, marked a significant stride in the county’s efforts to foster rehabilitation and community integration, according to a county press release.

The Nov. 8 event, a convergence of efforts from various sectors, saw participation from 271 attendees, including justice-involved individuals and others representing recovery and rehabilitation programs like New Creations, Turning Point and Jackson House.

A highlight of the summit was the inspirational talks from speakers including Superior Court Judges Hon. Monica Lepe-Negrete and Hon. Christopher J. Plourd, Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes, Ramon Leija from the California Office of Youth and Community Restoration and counselor Danny Gutierrez from Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. Their personal journeys and words of guidance resonated deeply with attendees, offering hope and direction, according to the release.

Ramon Leija (left) from the California Office of Youth and Community Restoration speaks to those gathered for the sixth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit on Nov. 8 in El Centro. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COUNTY OF IMPERIAL

The summit also showcased the collaborative efforts of community partners like SMART Recovery, Imperial Valley College Restorative Justice, Imperial County Behavioral Health Services Mobile Unit, Lifted up Living, and many others.

Notably, GEO Re-Entry Services, a key partner, provided resources and tools for individuals nearing the end of their sentence and post-release, including access to more than 25,000 resources, reentry checklists, and various treatment and educational programs.

Educational workshops were a cornerstone of the event, with sessions focusing on crucial topics like expungements, substance use disorder and mental health, and workforce development, led by the Probation Department, Behavioral Health Services, and Imperial County Workforce Development Board.

In addition to information and resources, GEO Re-Entry Services served nearly 500 free plates of food.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard stands in formation at the sixth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit on Nov. 8 in El Centro. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COUNTY OF IMPERIAL

The county gave special thanks to Probation Division Manager Fernando Jimenez, Probation Supervisor Elizabeth Hester, Deputy Probation Officer II Wendy Betancourt, Deputy Probation Officer II Amanda Quezada, the Community Corrections Partnership, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and its Color Guard, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, Executive County Office, and other key contributors who played a vital role in the summit’s success.

“The sixth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit not only provided a platform for learning and growth but also symbolized the strength of a community dedicated to supporting each other. As Imperial County continues to lead the way in reentry efforts, the impact of this summit echoes far beyond its immediate sphere, inspiring change and hope across the community,” according to the county of Imperial.

For more information on the Probation Department and its services, visit www.Probation.ImperialCounty.org