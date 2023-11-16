Neko Boba House Brings Positive Energy to Calexico

CALEXICO — With signature drinks like the Matcha “Neko” Palmer or unique house specialty food items like the Chilaquiles Express, 12-hour slow-cooked marinated barbacoa or another type of protein served in a “Chinese box,” Neko Boba House in Calexico is looking to fill a niche.

“I started this business because I like what I sell. It’s a little more practical, and the idea is snacks and foodies that are easy to carry and eat in the car for people who are working,” Neko Boba House owner Erika Cuevas said in Spanish. “It is also something for a quick bite if you want to stop to eat and rest, basically for a craving.”

Neko Boba House at 1098 E. Cole Blvd. had its soft opening on Tuesday, Nov. 14, where sweet snacks like fruit salads and strawberries with cream shared space with savory house specialties like the Japanese-Mexican fusion of ramen barbacoa. The business is tucked away next to Calexico Carwash, set back from the street.

Neko Boba House owner and chef Erika Cuevas gestures during an interview on the night of the soft opening of her business at 1098 E. Cole Blvd. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

But first and foremost, Neko Boba House is a boba shop. For the uninitiated, boba, also known as bubble tea, pearl milk tea, tapioca milk tea, or boba tea is a Taiwanese tea-based drink that is typically made with black or green tea, milk, and chewy tapioca balls known as pearls.

The idea for the business was a few years in the making, Cuevas said, who has been in the food and beverage industry for more than 14 years managing a restaurant. She said she had wanted to do something a little different, something on her own.

After paying for her bills and necessities, Cuevas would put the little bit of money she had left over to the side to start investing in kitchen equipment — pots, pans, a warmer, and miscellaneous items until she had a large store of kitchen appliances and cookware she could use to make whatever she wanted.

“There were people who trusted me and started to ask me for food for different types of events they would host, and everything I earned I invested,” she said. “That is really how I began to carry out my business. Little by little, with a lot of effort and sacrifices towards the start.”

Growing up in Los Algodones, Mexico, Cuevas’ mother was a great example for her in business matters. She ran restaurants and bars and that is what her mother focused on. She set the example during Cuevas’ youth and left a legacy that she followed.

Customers order drinks and snacks at the window of Neko Boba House, a new business that had its soft opening in Calexico on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The boba and snack shop is located at 1098 E. Cole Blvd. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

They left Los Algodones and moved to Mexicali, where the young Cuevas finished high school, got a degree in gastronomy and opened a small restaurant in Mexicali. There she met her wife, Melissa.

“We try to balance our life. I try to spend quality time with my wife, and we go places. We try to not focus or talk about business, but it is really impossible, especially since we have another business, Baja Kitchen (in Calexico),” Cuevas said. “She is super supportive, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without her. She supports me when she knows I have lots of work and doesn’t make a problem or issues with it. She makes a great partner.”

Cuevas’ essence and artistry is what attracts people of all walks of life. She preferred to have an artist come and paint murals on her business instead of having something pasted on. The artist, Takito of Calexico, set it up for her.

Art is very essential to the business. It provides an atmosphere that makes all people feel welcome. Everything that was painted had a reason, she said. The waves, the mask, the clouds, and of course, the Neko.

Japanese-style art done by Takito of Calexico adorns the wall outside Neko Boba House at 1098 E. Cole Blvd. in Calexico, which had its soft opening on Tuesday, Nov. 14. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Neko is a Japanese term that means cat. Maneki Neko is a common Japanese figurine which is often believed to bring good luck to the owner. It comes in a variety of colors with each color symbolizing a different message. The green Maneki Neko which is on the wall at the establishment symbolizes positive energy. Cuevas said she associates more with the black Maneki Neko because it protects her from bad vibes, the bad people.

“Adversity makes you grow and if you don’t receive it in a strong way, it knocks you down. You have to always keep it in mind and take it into account,” she said. “I have a strong team. I have people who help me that have the same drive as I do.”

Cuevas said that seeing people happy when they are served her food is gratifying. When the client is satisfied with what they are paying, that is the purpose of what she does.

“I’m up at 4 a.m. every work day, and I am here till we close at 10 p.m. I get tired, but I think of how great our business is being received, and it makes it all worth it,” Cuevas said.

Find them on Neko Boba House on Facebook and Instagram.