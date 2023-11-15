Some years back I ran into a word that describes to a “T” the pretext used to involve folks in war in the Middle East, “faithwashing.”

This word described quite colorfully the notion of the “reasons” behind religious wars. Apparently, according to those who engage in faithwashing and those conned into it, folks go to war over “religious differences,” be it a disagreement between monotheists vs polytheists, religious types vs atheists, Christians vs Moslems, Islamists vs Judaists, Catholics vs Lutherans, etc. You get the idea. Whenever folks got recruited to join a sectarian war, outsiders got sold the view, “this is a religious war.”

What hooey! Decades back thinker Jacob Bronowski, in this book and TV series, “The Ascent of Man” said it all in the terse phrase, “War is organized theft.” The Romans used the phrase, “Cui Bono?” translated as “who benefits?” Or as Jake Giddes said in the film “Chinatown” about the theft of California water, “follow the money.” Because in the end, A and his army want to take a resource from B who now needs an army to defend against A’s depredations. And, that ladies and gentlemen is how wars start.

But, how does A disguise his lust for B’s resource? How does he motivate his armies? How does A convert otherwise gentle fathers and brothers and uncles and sons and nephews into cold-blooded killers, young men with morals and a conscience into bloodthirsty beasts once the order for slaughter is given? How does A seize the moral high ground to sell his people, to his recruits and to neutral observers? He asserts the moral superiority that all religions bestow on their true believers. And so faithwashing begins.

I recall back in the mid-1970s attending a presentation on the Irish troubles delivered by ex-MP, Bernadette Devlin, who blew the whistle on the English. She provided background and context for the war between the Irish and the English. That strife had nothing to do with religion and everything to do with Irish land and other resources which the British government coveted. Follow the money. But leaders con people to take sides and join up by painting it as a war to vindicate God’s honor, oh, “our” moral superiority, “our” moral high ground. “God wills it,” or some such Medieval crusading nonsense.

Lately, war-profiteers have learned, they can create a market for war; they can con the taxpayer to buy weapons if only the taxpayer can be conned into believing a war is justified. Hmm, how about a war on … terror? It strikes the right chord of fear in the human brain and who cannot hate and fear “terror?” All a profiteer and their political puppet(s) need do is say, “Hey, the ‘terrorist’ hides in that corner of the globe (usually where folks are swarthy, dress and eat differently and don’t speak “our” language). Let the shock and awe begin.” And the ever-reliable taxpayer can be counted on to foot the bill for these not inexpensive, unreusable “toys.” Nice gig if you can get it.

The taxpayer officially gets terrorized by munition-maker rhetoric to hand over the money. Sounds like the protection-racket scheme described by Marine General Smedley Butler in his classic, “War Is a Racket.”

But I digress. Let’s get back to the “appeal” of war. The real problem remains its effectiveness. Young, unhappy, often poor, men, looking for self-fulfilment and meaning, bursting with testosterone and anxious for adventure and heroes and good stories to tell eagerly follow the rallying call for war and bloodshed.

Of course, in more secular times, God may have lost some of Her appeal, but demagogues, war-mongers and munition-profiteers can always be counted on to holler out, “for democracy, for freedom, for anti-terror, for duty, for (insert nation of your choice), etc.” A new and improved form of faithwashing. The idol planted in our brains — which lives there rent-free — has many names.

So Johnny goes off to do the dying and the killing for the “morally superior” cause. The taxpayer pays for it; and the weapons makers? Well, they cry all the way to the bank.

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.