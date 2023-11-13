Walk to Brawley Pays Tribute to Veterans

WESTMORLAND/BRAWLEY — Local men and women who had served in the United States armed forces and those who simply supported them walked the seven and half miles from Westmorland to Brawley on Highway 86 on Friday morning, Nov. 10, to honor all veterans.

Some waving small American flags, some hoisting Old Glory the size of a bald eagle’s wingspan, they were among the couple dozen people who made the trek as part of the 11th annual Veterans Day Walk from Westmorland City Hall to the Brawley Elks Lodge No. 1420.

A number of local elected officials turned out and walked on Friday, including Brawley Mayor George Nava and Mayor Pro Tem Ramon Castro, Brawley City Council member Gil Rebollar, Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, Brawley Union High School District Board Trustee Stella A. Sanchez-Galvan and Imperial Irrigation District Division 3 Director Gina Young Dockstader.