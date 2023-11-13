Cattle Call Parade Continues 67-year Family Tradition

KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

BRAWLEY — Brawley couple Sal and Diane Ortiz have been coming to Cattle Call events ever since they began dating, and that’s been a tradition they’ve extended beyond the two of them to include their family.

Sal Ortiz has been coming as a spectator of the parade for most of those years and has come out in the parade for what seems like just as many years, playing trumpet either on a float, truck or from the sidelines. The bands are still his favorite thing to see in the parade.

“Cattle Call is great because the whole community comes together, you see everybody you haven’t seen in years, and it’s family, that’s what it’s all about,” he said on Saturday, Nov. 11.

“We brought our kids here, and we were just talking about it this morning, all our memories of having our girls here dressing up in boots, outfits and hats, and talking about how special it was,” Diane Ortiz said.

Cattle Call Queen Aydria Mascareñas waves to the crowd as the 67th Cattle Call Parade kicks off on Main Street in Brawley on Saturday morning, Nov. 11. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The Ortizes were just one of hundreds of couples, families and individuals who lined Main Street in Brawley on Saturday morning for the 67th annual Cattle Call Parade, continuing a longstanding Imperial Valley and Northend tradition.

A record 143 entries rolled, marched and trotted down Main Street. Floats decked out in hay bales, cactus or fashioned into wagons. Posses of horse riders ambled along waving to the crowds on the sidewalk, their mounts with their heads held high. Marching bands from schools all over the Valley performed music that got people tapping their feet to the beat.

Both the north and south sides of the street had packed sidewalks and curbs. Families were gathered together in chairs to watch the parade. Most children were just sitting on the curb to watch the parade roll by.

Others, mostly children, were waiting for the opportunity to bolt out into the street and chase down the floats and trucks that were handing out goodies to the audience.

Sal Ortiz of Brawley plays Taps during a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day weekend during the 67th Cattle Call Parade in Brawley on Saturday morning, Nov. 11. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Sal Ortiz performed Taps on his trumpet during the parade, right at 11 a.m. sharp to signify the 11th month, 11th day on the 11th hour in honor of military veterans for the Veterans Day weekend.

This year’s Cattle Call Parade Grand Marshal was Brawley native Ruth Bermudez Montenegro, United States District Judge nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California by President Joe Biden last year. Montenegro was commissioned in March 2022.

Brandon Collins and his wife came from Riverside for their son and daughter’s first Cattle Call Parade. Collins’ wife is a Brawley native, and he said seeing the community come together to host a big event really got him excited to come down and see everything. Their son, Vincent, was even able to pet a horse that came by the family’s spot during the parade.

“I really enjoyed it; it’s a lot of community-based organization and it was nice to see that,” Collins said.

Near the Collins family, Nancy Murrita sat with her large family group in front of the Brawley Police Department cheering on every group that rolled by, something she has been doing for years when her family gets together to watch the parade. The blares of her plastic horn got many trucks honking their own horns in response.

“It’s our thing. It’s our thing, and it’s so much fun, and I love seeing everyone set up and everyone gets excited for it,” said Murrita, a Brawley native. “It’s so much fun, I really, really enjoy the parade.”

The William Moreno Junior High School marching band of Calexico plays its heart out during the 67th Cattle Call Parade on Main Street in Brawley on Saturday morning, Nov. 11. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Jennessa Ubent rode on the Brawley Gladiators Wrestling Club’s float this year, waving to the crowd in her uniform. This was not her first time in the parade, but this year she said the experience felt a lot more fun and lasted longer.

“Last year it was so crowded, this year not so much,” Ubent said. “I love coming to the parade. It’s a really fun tradition here in Brawley.”

A mother from Brawley, Cecilia Villalobos, was there to watch her grown son perform in the parade. She was excited to see him, shouting his name as his float passed by.

Youths on the Fiesta Soccer float yell and cheer, “Fiesta! Fiesta!” from their perch in the 67th Cattle Call Parade on Main Street in Brawley on Saturday morning, Nov. 11. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It’s a part of us, it’s a tradition for everybody because it’s a mix of Mexican and American culture and everyone coming together,” Villalobos said, “that’s why we’ve never missed a year coming.”

One Brawley resident lamented that the city does this only once a year, saying the city should be hosting at least three Cattle Call-like events a year to keep the community coming together.

And of course, it would not be a parade without a few float winners. This year’s Sweepstakes Winner was, for the third year in a row, Best STEP Forward with its yearly float covered in Western décor. With its win, Best STEP Forward comes away with a $1,000 cash prize along with the trophy.

Other float winners included the Mayor’s Pick of American Beauty Academy; Queen’s Pick was Sacred Heart and Best Western Spirit was Rockwood Ag Services.

The parade was put on by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley and One World Beef.