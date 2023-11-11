34 months. More than two and a half years. This is the average amount of time that a child in the foster care system will spend before being adopted.

114,000 children, more than the population of El Centro, Brawley and Calexico combined. This is the number of children who are in danger of aging out of the foster care system without any form of permanent connections.

23% of children waiting to be adopted are Hispanic, the second-highest ethnic percentage.

These dire numbers are a reminder as we enter National Adoption Month in November 2023 that there is much work to be done. Since 1976, November has been proclaimed as the month to celebrate adoption, the creation of a permanent connection between foster youth and their forever family. For some youth, adoption is the final step in a harrowing journey which begins when reunification with their biological parents fails. But with more than 100,000 children in the foster care system awaiting permanency, why is it so hard for foster youths to get adopted?

The answer is complex. First, it’s important to understand that the child welfare system, including the effects of permanency and adoption, has long been criticized for being replete with negative outcomes for minority families. Scores of researchers have reasonably criticized the structural similarities of the child welfare system to racially biased policing systems of the 18th and 19th century, and the modern child welfare system has conclusively been shown to be weaponized against Native American communities. (Judge Gorsuch’s concurring opinion in the Supreme Court case of Brackeen v. Haaland is an outstanding essay on the child welfare system’s impact on tribal communities.)

We cannot ignore these themes in any discussion about adoption. Nor is it appropriate to disregard the underlying trauma resulting from a child’s removal from their family. The ultimate goals of the child welfare system are, and always should be, reunification and child safety. In California, this maxim is encapsulated in section 202 of the welfare and institutions code. This provision states, “the purpose of [the juvenile court] is to provide for the protection and safety of … each minor under the jurisdiction of the juvenile court [and] to preserve and strengthen the minor’s family ties whenever possible, removing the minor from the custody of his or her parents only when necessary for his or her welfare. …”

But it is just as important to celebrate the immense good which can come from adoption. Reunification is not possible in every case, and thousands of kinship caregivers step forward every year to become permanent adoptive parents for children. Many are grandparents, aunts, uncles, and even adult siblings. This allows foster youths to maintain ties to their biological family while also achieving permanency. Thousands more families open their hearts to children who are not their relatives, providing loving and safe homes. These families cross all demographic axes, including Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Sikh, Black, Hispanic, Asian, Indigenous, LGBTQI, single-parent and multi-parent foster parents. Foster homes exist, and are needed, everywhere. In the tiny island territory of Guam, there are 70 foster homes. In Alaska, where nearly one in 5 people lives in a rural area, there are over 1,200 foster homes.

We can also recognize that adoption is necessary. Some parents do not wish to reunify with their children, and waive reunification services. In other situations, the court rules that reunification should not happen, such as cases of severe physical or sexual abuse. In many cases reunification is unsuccessful, resulting in a situation where the court must find a path forward to permanency. In any circumstance, the process of adoption is far from instantaneous. While adoption is no longer the patriarchal tool of the 1800s, modern adoption by loving foster families can be the end to a long period of excruciating insecurity.

We CAN celebrate the good of adoption, the part of adoption which is healing and secure. We CAN celebrate the many children who will find forever families this November, and the ones who already have been through the path of adoption. Celebrating adoption is not inconsistent with advocating for improving the child welfare system. While the child welfare system may not be perfect, for thousands of children throughout the country, adoption provides a path forward to a lifelong permanent, loving family.

Kelly Ranasinghe is a government attorney practicing child welfare law. He is a board-certified child welfare law specialist through the National Association of Counsel for Children and has published articles on child welfare, children’s exposure to domestic violence, immigration, trauma and human trafficking. All opinions in this article are those of the author and no other organization or agency.