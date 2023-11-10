Pioneers Announces New CEO: Christopher R. Bjornberg

BRAWLEY — Christopher R. Bjornberg, MBA, FACHE has been named as the new chief executive officer of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, it was announced on Friday, Nov. 10 in a press release.

Bjornberg comes to Brawley from Fall River Mills, where was CEO of Mayer Memorial Healthcare District for nearly two years. Before that, he was medical center director/CEO for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for nearly three years while running a consulting service for rural hospitals and providing mental wellness programs, according to his resume.

His expertise includes working with healthcare districts, surgical facilities, health clinics, outpatient rehabilitation management, and analytics, according to Pioneers. Bjornberg has earned two master’s degrees from American InterContinental University, one in healthcare management and one in accounting and finance.

Bjornberg was elected Northern Sierra section chair of the Hospital Council for the California Hospital Association in 2022 and elected president of the Blue River Valley Network, a network of 18 critical access hospitals, in 2014. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

As PMHD’s new CEO, Bjornberg will be leading the district through a period of transition by focusing on continuing the progress made over the last year to stabilize finances, improve employee satisfaction and retention, improve processes and procedures and elevate quality and patient satisfaction, according to a Pioneers press release.