Innercare Inks $36M Loan Agreement to Build PACE Center

IMPERIAL — Innercare has partnered with the North American Development Bank to secure a $36 million construction loan agreement to develop Imperial Valley’s first PACE Center — which stands for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly — a healthcare clinic and pharmacy in Imperial.

Like the acronym states, the PACE Center will provide medical, social and wellness services to senior citizens.

Formerly known as Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo, Innercare’s PACE Center is poised to be a significant milestone in healthcare and senior wellness services in the Imperial Valley by introducing cutting-edge healthcare services and environmentally sustainable practices, according to an Innercare press release.

Additionally, the PACE Center will be coupled with a medical clinic and pharmacy to serve patients of all ages.

Construction of the 55,000-square-foot facility, which is being managed by Gafcon Inc., is located on the northeast portion of the 24-acre site at the corner of Neckel Road and Highway 86 in Imperial. Gafcon is now building the 108-room Cambria Hotel on a portion of the site.

PACE centers serve certain vulnerable seniors with chronic care needs who want to successfully age in place rather than in a nursing home. Most of the participants who are in PACE centers are dually eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. PACE centers provide physicians, social workers, nurses, nutritionists, and physical and occupational therapists, according to the Innercare release.

“Our new PACE Center in the city of Imperial will meet the growing need for specially designed services that allow seniors to thrive in their communities while lowering costs compared to traditional institutional care. We are delighted to have NADBank as a partner in providing greater access to excellent care, available to all, while also setting a new standard for sustainable buildings in our community,” Innercare President and Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Bell said in the release.

Key features of this project include a state-of-the-art clinic designed to offer a wide range of outpatient services, encompassing primary care, dental services, laboratory facilities, and radiology services, among others. Furthermore, the complex will house a dedicated facility for senior care, providing essential services such as daycare, nursing care, physical therapy and occupational therapy. A pharmacy will be on-site to cater to medication needs. The facility will boast ample parking space, accommodating more than 200 vehicles, with special provisions for accessibility and electric vehicle charging stations.

“The Innercare PACE Center and Healthcare Clinic represents not only a visionary response to the pressing healthcare needs of the community, but also commitment to environmental responsibility by the design and construction of this facility in accordance with the stringent criteria for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification,” according to Paul Najar, senior vice president of Gafcon.