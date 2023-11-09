Imperial County’s Seeley Session Builds on Bridges, Roads

SEELEY — Imperial County’s third supervisorial district is arguably one of the most unique in its mix of open desert meeting farmland meeting civilization, by way of the unincorporated communities like Seeley and Dixieland and a military installation to boot.

And of course, there’s the suburban living of Imperial, one of the state’s fastest-growing cities over the last decade, according to the U.S. Census.

On Tuesday evening, Nov. 7, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held one of its occasional off-site meetings in Seeley — more specifically at the Seeley Elementary School gym — where the agenda was tailored to concerns for the residents of District 3, Supervisor Michael Kelley’s district.

In a region where desert washes and ag drains and rivers necessitate a network of bridges that have been in place for decades, just one — like the Drew Road Bridge — being down for any amount of time can cause undue hardship. The Drew Road Bridge has been out of service since the April 2010 earthquake.

Among other concerns voiced by members of the public who gathered in the Seeley school gym, the bridge was one.

John Gay, director of Public Works, prepared a presentation about the bridges in the Seeley/Ocotillo area, the Drew Road Bridge among them. He said the new bridge has been designed but everything is in a holding pattern for the county.

“Part of the challenge was when a bridge spans a river or a desert wash, you invite the federal government to help regulate and permit the project,” Gay said.

The Drew Road Bridge spans the New River south of the Rio Bend RV and Golf Resort.

Gay said the Imperial Irrigation District must relocate a power transmission line in the area before construction can begin, and IID anticipates its work to move the S Line will be done by the end of December. The cost of relocating is more than $1 million.

Some time in January the Drew Road Bridge project can begin, Gay said, with a projected completion by December 2024.

There was also an update on the Forrester Road Bridge, which has an estimated cost of over $7.175 million and is federally funded through the Highway Bridge Program. The bridge has been 10 years in the making. Construction is hoped to be ready for 2025.

The Forrester Road Bridge spans the Westside Main Canal northwest of the city of Imperial.

Gay informed the public that the Evan Hewes Highway rehabilitation project will start construction around December with hopes of completion by March. The cost will be $1.5 million.

He said Sunbeam Lake reopened in May with upgrades that included a new filtration system and an expanded water feature. It is open Fridays to Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Recreation Department was awarded $200,000 to install Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant inclusive playground equipment by the California Natural Resources Agency and state Department of Parks and Recreation through the Per Capita Grant Program.

Amenities that were added to Sunbeam Lake Park have been soccer fields, a volleyball court, a softball area, walking paths, picnic areas, nature views, a shaded playground, new restrooms, ADA-compliant water fountains, and a boat- launching facility.

New Fire Station

Deputy Fire Chief Salvador Flores with the Imperial County Fire Department discussed the new fire station in Seeley. It is a $5 million facility and is under construction and anticipated to be done sometime next summer.

The new building will be about 4,375 square feet, with 3,760 of that space dedicated for the Fire Department’s substation and the remaining 975 square feet for the cooling center. It is located at 1862 W. Evan Hewes Highway.

It is being funded through the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Development Block Grants.

Public Comments

In the public comments section of the agenda lighting was a hot topic. It was said that the lighting was so bad, it was scary for the youths to go trick-or-treating in some areas of the township. Residents said it felt unsafe, and the lights that do work are very dim.

Drainage was another topic that was brought up. When it rains in Seeley, children are forced to walk in the streets, which makes many of the parents feel unsafe and it is terrible. That brought up the subject that sidewalks are needed in the community — sidewalks with drainage.

Another sore subject was that the high school bus stops need to be safer. Some residents said that many people do not respect the stop signs, making it feel like something bad is bound to happen. Residents suggested more patrols by the Sheriff’s Office.

A question was posed about what can be done about two registered sex offenders living near the park. One of the residents said that there have been steps to trying to solve the problem but the resident still wanted some help from the Board of Supervisors. Parents don’t feel safe and comfortable taking their children to the nearby park.

Residents wanted to commend the county on upgrading the park’s exercise equipment and new benches.

The repairing and fixing of Evan Hewes Highway was another project Seeley residents hope will get done soon, along with Drew Road, the only ways for the residents to get to El Centro. They said better access is required.

Illegal trash dumping was another subject brought to the attention of the county and a question was asked of what can be done to stop it.

A Seeley Advisory Committee had once been convened but died for lack of participation, but residents were eager to jump at the chance to reignite that committee with affirmative nods.

“Just hearing some of the items that were raised in the community can all be attended to. Some of them will have a quicker turnaround,” Imperial County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa said. “If I could encourage residents to stay after the meeting to talk about what can be done to rectify what is going on.”

Editor Richard Montenegro Brown contributed to this story.