CBP Seizes $8.4M in Fentanyl at Calexico West POE

The spare tire beneath a 1995 pickup was one concealment method a man used to attempt to smuggle $8.4 million worth of fentanyl pills across the border through the Calexico West Port of Entery on Friday, Nov. 3. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CBP

CALEXICO — A smuggling attempt of some 840,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of $8.4 million was thwarted at the Calexico West Port of Entry last week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Friday, Nov. 3, around 10 a.m., a subject in a 1995 pickup attempting to enter the country was referred to secondary inspection by CBP officers, where a “non-intrusive inspection” of his vehicle was done, according to a CBP press release.

CBP officers used the West Port of Entry’s imaging system to find irregularities, the press release states. Afterwhich, a CBP K-9 team received a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.

Concealed in the spare tire and rear seat of the pickup were 41 packages containing about 840,000 blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl, according to CBP. The total weight of the pills was 185.41 pounds.

“Fentanyl continues to be the deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered. This seizure is indicative of the exceptional performance our officers display day after day,” Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director, said in the press release. “Their vigilance and dedication are vital assets that make a significant difference in our communities.”

The narcotics and truck were seized by CBP and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.