Farm Smart CARES About Kids with Special Needs

HOLTVILLE — Children with special needs and their families had a day on the farm to themselves, a day filled with fun activities like planting and trips through a corn maze but also a day for their parents to get vital important information about services available in the community.

“We wanted to provide opportunities to connect with other families, and provide resources for how to care for our children with special needs because it’s really lacking here in the Valley,” said Stacey Amparano, University of California Farm Smart program manager.

The University of California Desert Research and Extension Center through Farm Smart hosted a fall festival and resource fair for families and young adults with special needs in Holtville on Friday, Nov. 3. The event was put on by a partnership of organizations working together for Imperial Valley youths.

Farm Smart partnered with CARES CPRC, a nonprofit resource center that empowers families and people with disabilities from birth to 26 years old. CARES CPRC stands for Community, Advocacy, Resources, Empowerment, and Support, which are the fundamental tools the nonprofit Community Parent Resource Center (the remainder of the acronym) provides.

“There has always been a need for resources for families with children with disabilities, and we’re trying to fill in that gap,” Amparano said.

CARES CPRC is an organization under California Hands & Voices that provides resources and training for families with special needs or disabilities. The organization serves the San Diego and Imperial Valley communities, with nearly 200 families benefiting so far. The Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs funds this parent center and allows CARES to provide a network of people to families needing guidance or support raising a child with disabilities.

Farm Smart and CARES’ second annual Fall Festival and Resource Fair had a variety of activities for guests to enjoy, including planting seeds and decorating a personalized pot, enjoying a hayride and going through a corn maze, bouncing in bounce houses, and more.

Necessary Resources and Community for People with Disabilities

Booths set up at the event were all community resources for the public, picked out specifically to join the resource side of the event by providing information and connecting with the community. Participants included WomanHaven, Real Hope Center, Imperial Valley Behavioral Health Services, Sure Helpline Center and Rady’s Children’s Health Services, to name a few.

“There are very limited resources for people with special needs and disabilities in the Imperial Valley,” said Lee Davis, Master Gardener at Farm Smart.

Amparano and Davis both have a close personal interest in the event because they have immediate family members with Down syndrome, and fully understand the importance of community and the availability of resources for special needs individuals.

“We’ve kind of bonded over it, and now look forward to growing the event more and more every year,” Davis said.

The second annual fall festival and resource fair put on by University of California Farm Smart and CARES CPRC was at the Desert Research and Extension Center in Holtville on Friday, Nov. 3 provided activities and resources for local families with children and young adults with disabilities. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The intentional choosing of resource providers was a new development to the festival compared to the first event last year. Farm Smart and CARES together agreed that it made sense to provide resources at the event in addition to the engagement with games and other activities. Booths provided assorted handouts and literature available for all families with youths looking for more information on how to navigate through special education systems and learning to be more independent and confident.

Having a child with a disability can be an isolating experience to navigate as a parent sometimes, but the festival was designed with people’s special needs in mind, bringing families together. Hosting the event and having families attend knowing they’ll be safe was an important factor for the CARES and Farm Smart staff.

“It’s really nice to have events like this where you feel like you’re not causing a scene or being judged for how your child’s acting,” Amparano said of the environment.

To help minimize chances of a guest becoming overstimulated by people or noise, the simple task of having everything spread out a little bit was one way the event was able to cater to its guests. Activities were stretched out across the sidewalks and public outdoor areas of the UC Extension Center. Whereas most other fairs and community events typically have games right next to each other, CARES purposely designed the day’s layout with their target audience in mind.

CARE for Spanish-speaking Families

Providing resources in Spanish were CARES CPRC staff members Catalina Partida and Patricia Gomez. The CARES Bilingual Parent Guides were at the event overseeing the afternoon, and talking with families about their specific needs. As people with disabilities themselves, or having children with disabilities, they know firsthand the type of assistance needed for success.

CARES CPRC does provide in-person training with local citizens, and has recently expanded its outreach to include the Imperial Valley to fill a need. Providing Spanish support to the community has been a crucial game changer for people with disabilities in a predominantly Hispanic community. It can be intimidating and overwhelming trying to navigate doctors and therapists appointments with a language barrier, and CARES Parent Guides duties include helping translate and explain processes to parents, according to organizers.

“We provide workshops and support groups to the community, empowering them to learn the ways of the system and know their rights,” Partida said.

“There are resources available for any type of disability and we provide help to everybody that asks for it, but we do specifically target low income and the Spanish-speaking communities,” Gomez said.

“We’ve been there, and we know the struggle to get resources,” she added.

“Our goal is to empower them (parents) so they can be the voices for their children,” Partida continued.

Partida has a daughter with a learning disability, so she knows firsthand the type of resources that can be helpful for her family and others like hers. Information on the CARES organization can be found at carescprc.org or 858-432-3238. “Don’t be shy,” Partida added in a final note, for any parents seeking help.

Connecting Citizens

All the resource providers at the event were specifically there to provide information and interaction for families. Rady’s Children’s Hospital friendly Educational Community Liaison Olivia Carrillo was one of the vendors at the fair with a sensory experience for guests. The “Sound Wall” included assorted pots, pans, and metallic objects hung from a stand alone rack, while an assortment of spoons and other drumstick-like objects were available to grab. This activity provided the opportunity for Carrillo to talk about how different sounds are made when different materials are hit, and provided an auditory playtime for guests.

“Overall the fair was a success,” Farm Smart manager Amparano said with a huge smile on her face.

A young boy banged on the assorted pots and pans on the “Sound Wall” at the Rady’s Children’s Hospital booth on Friday, Nov. 3 at the University of California Farm Smart and CARES CPRC Fall Festival and Resource Fair at the UC Desert Research and Extension Center in Holtville. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Families were seen across the UC Extension campus enjoying a variety of activities and gathering information. Some of the vendors were businesses that already partnered with local families with special needs.

“The boys’ case manager at San Diego Regional Center sent me the link to the event,” Holtville native Nancy Hernandez said of her two sons.

“It’s been a good time today,” she added as her boys, Matthew and Jovan, enjoyed the fall afternoon sun at a picnic table.

“The kids loved the planting and the hayride,” Hernandez said, gesturing to two freshly decorated pots with carrot seeds planted in them.

The planting activity was at the central area of the fair on Friday and surrounded a mound of fresh soil, alongside a table with assorted seeds to choose from like carrots or bell peppers, and plain white containers were available for children and adults alike to plant something special in. Markers, crayons, and stickers were available to personalize each pot, a table that stayed occupied by eager children finishing their projects to take home and watch grow.

Master Gardener Davis was among the volunteers aiding participants with their planting and providing educational resources about a variety of plants. The Farm Smart booth next to the planting activity had pamphlets on home gardening and fall plants that can thrive in the Imperial Valley.

Southwest High School FFA students were at the festival Friday, giving back to their local agricultural resource by interacting with youths at the cornhole games and photo ops provided around the fair and helping with clean up.

“We’ve all partnered with Farm Smart growing up and it brings back good memories to be here and give back to the community,” Alissa Ortega, one of the FFA students, said.

“I just have had really good times here at Farm Smart, and want others to have that same fun,” another FFA student said.

A Sweet Corn Good Time at Farm Smart

Vanessa Landeros of El Centro was sitting with her sister while young twins, Camila and Sebastian, were jumping around having a good time between the two bounce houses set up beside a planter box with growing vegetables.

“We really enjoyed the corn maze,” Landeros said while the twins were rolling around in the jumper.

The Farm Smart crop of sweet corn was just a short hayride away, where guests were dropped off, welcomed by a friendly-looking scarecrow. And assorted stacks of hay bales. After the opportunity to walk through the corn maze, guests could admire further crops behind one of the UC buildings before rejoining the central activities of the afternoon. Amparano said the corn maze’s purpose for the event was simple, “It’s just about being outside to connect with nature a little bit, it’s nice.”

Farm Smart advertised on social media this week that the sweet corn maze will be open to the public Nov. 20-21 to all Imperial Valley citizens interested in exploring the twists and turns of the local crop formation. Follow Farm Smart on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the loop on upcoming events.