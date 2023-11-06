A ‘HERO’s’ Welcome at Annual Veterans Day Parade

KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

HOLTVILLE — Like many children up and down the street enjoying themselves, the Boston boys began their early Saturday morning riding bikes around the parking lot and barricaded Fifth Street, as parade participants were busily moved into place in the queue along Walnut Street by Holtville city representatives.

Holtville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rosie Allegranza was checking on her Carrot Festival queens before the parade started. She had the three girls pose for a quick photo in front of their parade car, and shared, “Our royalty program is still open for candidates, for anybody looking to try out for Carrot Festival Queen.”

Parents dropped off their students in band uniforms and hurried to their foldable chairs on the sidewalks. Floats were getting their last-minute design adjustments, and cheerleaders were practicing their moves before the 10 a.m. start. AmeriCorps volunteers in golf carts were riding up and down the streets securing final details, communicating via walkie-talkies.

Elementary-aged and high school band members and cheerleaders alike were warming up for the march. The Drifters Car Club was jamming out to a Bluetooth speaker, chatting among their classic car buddies. Eddie Jordan, a long-time member of the inclusive car lover’s club said, “We always participate in community events for fundraising and community service.”

All of this commotion was in anticipation of the 10th annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade, hosted by the city of Holtville. Many schools, businesses and organizations collaborated for this big three-in-one event Saturday, Nov. 4. From the Bradley-Keffer post of the American Legion Unit 138-sponsored veterans breakfast, to the parade itself, to the street fair and farmers market that started before the parade ended and kept going, there was a full day of fun for the community to enjoy in small-town Holtville.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars walked and rode in vehicles in the 10th annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade, sporting their veterans hats and pins. Some of the men walked with the Prisoner of War flags honorably alongside a “Freedom is not free” banner hanging from a pickup. The men were honoring those veterans that have died on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Holtville. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

A Patriotic Community Gathers

A Holtville family, the Bostons lined up on their pickup bed once it was almost start time for the parade, parking their bikes next to them. The family has several military veterans in their lineage, so they value and understand the importance of community support for vets.

“Both my grandpas and some of my uncles were all in the military,” one Boston boy said.

“Both the kids’ grandpas were in Vietnam,” father Mike Boston elaborated, “and they’re still living. We have Coast Guard and Border Patrol family members as well.

“We come out every year to watch this and support our local vets and hometown,” Mike Boston added as the family settled in for the show.

Holtville City Manager Nick Wells was spotted chatting away with Mayor Ginger Ward about the day ahead. Both city officials were in the parade.

“When you get into the park for this type of event, you run into everybody you know,” Ward said laughing.

She was already socializing with Holtville citizens as she walked up next to her ride for the parade. “We have a tight community here and everybody comes out to support us,” Ward said of the event.

The 2023 Carrot Festival Royalty posed alongside their orange ride during the 10th annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning, Nov. 4 in the city of Holtville. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“It’s awesome,” she added with a smile.

Wells performed the opening ceremony national anthem, so he was working on warming up his singing voice while other city employees were doing mic checks at the two designated announcers’ tables placed along the Fifth Street route.

The Veterans Day event was all about the heroes of our country. The official banner for the event was marked with an acronym for “HERO-Honoring all who served, Embracing our freedom, Remembering all who served, and Offering our gratitude.”

These phrases were embodied by the city as it planned the 10th annual event. Faux dog tags with the date and name of Saturday’s event as a thank you for helping honor American veterans were handed out by officials.

Farther down Fifth Street at the parade ending at Holt Park, vendors were lining up in preparation for the street fair that immediately followed the parade. Food like carne asada was being prepared by El Jumping Bean Taqueria, while fresh waffles were getting started at La Celestial Waffles and More.

Patriotic apparel was seen on many citizens, and American flags were placed all the way down the parade route and around Holt Park. Veterans were among the locals, and many Vietnam vet hats were seen in the crowd, as well as assorted military apparel.

The Holtville High School Band stood at attention in front of Mechanic’s Bank in Holtville on Saturday morning, Nov. 4 as they waited to proceed on the parade route for the 10th annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade in the city of Holtville. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

One Navy Vietnam veteran, Greg Tumbaga, was there to support his fellow veterans but didn’t want to be in the parade spotlight Saturday morning. Tumbaga is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, which was participants in the parade. He shared a little about the VFW and why it mattered to him.

“It’s a different world when you’re in (the military). When I got out, the friends I had when I was in high school were the same, but I was different,” Tumbaga said.

“They all said that I changed. I couldn’t cope with that anymore and I had to deal with guys in the service,” he added, referring to joining local veterans groups like the VFW and American Legion.

These veteran-based organizations help men like Tumbaga to provide camaraderie and is essential for their mental health and recovery, post-military, he said. They do community outreach, and he mentioned, “The VFW will be donating time and resources to the Slab City veterans in need soon.”

“We started out as just Vietnam veterans but we got the young guys now, too, from Desert Storm and the more recent years. Some guys just need help accessing their benefits and GI bill,” Tumbaga said of the growing organization.

The VFW does fundraisers and gives what they can to veterans in need. “We don’t have a big bank account, but whatever we have, we donate,” Tumbaga shared in a final humble note before “The Star Spangled Banner” was sung by Wells to commence the parade.

A Hero Worthy Breakfast

Providing community service to the veterans who were being honored with the day’s event, the American Legion women’s auxiliary hosted a complimentary breakfast at Post 138 on Sixth Street.

“About 40 veterans were fed today,” Helen Wilson said proudly. “We host the breakfast annually, and the goal is to give back to vets that served our country.”

Another auxiliary member, Denise Kilgore, mentioned, “This year we also donated all the food.”

AmeriCorps volunteers were serving breakfast to the veterans alongside the auxiliary ladies from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. as they plated a hearty breakfast of eggs, bacon, hash browns, and other assorted breakfast foods to a building full of vets, who had also been named honorary citizens of the day.

The American Legion Post 138 women’s auxiliary hosted the Veterans Day breakfast before the 10th annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade. The auxiliary had a beautiful display of flags, and a designated POW seat in the hall near where food was being served Saturday morning, Nov. 4 in Holtville. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Connecting with the Community

Holtville’s house band for farmers markets, Misery Whistle, jazzed out in the Holt Park gazebo after the parade ended, while locals enjoyed the street fair festivities all around. They played a range of cover songs for the crowd Saturday afternoon, providing the background soundtrack to all the buzz of the fair.

One family was walking around in the grass at Holt Park with their shih-tzu pup for a Saturday on the town. “It’s very nice, having all the families together. It’s been fun today,” Victor Peralta said.

Leonor Peralta, wife and mother, was chasing her toddler around, who was having fun to the musical beat. Their two teenage children, who used to be in the Holtville band, were standing listening to the classic harmonica tunes and commented, “They’re good!”

Holtville High School cheerleader Laila Alvarado also enjoyed the live music with her family in a shady grassy area of the park. The family was eating an assortment of foods and snacks from the local vendors after Alvarado finished her cheer duties in the parade that morning.

“Cheering on the firetruck was a good time,” Alvarado said. “It was definitely my favorite thing of the day.”

Patriotic guests and citizens walked around the American flag-filled park connecting with local business vendors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Golden State Extracts was a crowd favorite, selling their CBD lotion and assorted products and informing locals the benefits of their products and dispelling rumors about CBD.

The “Van Leeuwen Bro’s” booth offered something “for the bearded and for the beardless,” one of the brother’s shared of their product line.

Owners “Frog” and “Uncle Michael” are two brothers who hand craft their assortment of products. The Van Leeuwen brothers talked all afternoon with gentlemen about beard care. “Our ingredients are locally sourced for the most part,” Frog shared, “and our oil and body butter uses olive oil from the Imperial Olive Mill, and beeswax from the Allen family at The Wax Plant in Brawley.

This brother-owned small business was selling their handcrafted and homemade hair products “for the bearded and the beardless,” brother “Frog” shared. Their line of products included many beard care items, and were selling at the Holtville street fair that followed the 10th annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning, Nov. 4 in the city of Holtville. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“We have beard products, wash, conditioner, balms, body butters,” Van Leeuwen brother, Michael, said of their product line.

The owners intentionally source locally for their products, and want to keep growing their business by helping other small businesses in the Valley as they continue.

Down Holt Avenue, by the Baja Shaved Ice vendor, was the Holtville American Legion. Basilio Castro was selling soda and water with his fellow Legion members and veterans. Funds raised on the beverages would be added to their savings account to support the veterans and active duty military. Castro said, “Last year we donated $100 a piece to local high schoolers as a form of support and appreciation.”

“The thing is, some of these kids are just graduating and need good tennis shoes, so we’re giving them the money they need so they can prepare for their PT (physical training), to give them a solid head start,” another veteran said.

The patriotic camaraderie of the locals was heavy in the air all afternoon at the street fair. Veterans and friends together were seen chatting with each other in the city park and the 10th annual event went off without a hitch.