Pioneers’ Art Weekend Draws Families, Funds to Museum

IMPERIAL — Art in its many forms was on display all weekend in a new event pioneered by Pioneers’ Museum that invited Imperial Valley residents to enjoy the day with arts and crafts at the museum.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, a free Family Arts Day kicked off the two-day event, followed by paid-admission art demonstration with watercolors and calligraphy on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Museum Director Caitlin Chavez said this festival was to help raise funds for the museum’s spring 2024 programming and doubled as a showcase of the work and exhibits in the museum as well as local artisans who participated in the event.

“We were really motivated to do something like this because we wanted to celebrate arts and crafts, and especially local artists and makers,” Chavez said. “So it was an opportunity to highlight the talent of the Valley but also have fun with making and creating.”

Artisans from around the Valley participated in Saturday’s event like the Desert Quilters of Imperial Valley and Imperial Valley Public Art. The Desert Quilters had a station showing off what kinds of quilting projects they do as well as a demo of some of their work for the public.

Volunteers are seen helping outlocal children with arts and crafts activities at Pioneers’ Museum’s firstFamily Arts Day on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 4 in Imperial. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“We thought, hey, this would be a great event to show the community what we do and have a good time,” Desert Quilters President Monica Figueroa said.

“We like to come and expose our passion so we can bring more people into quilting and appreciate the work (of) our great-great grandmas, grandmas, mothers and keep that alive,” said Amelia Gerber, one of club members who was sewing and cutting squares for future quilt projects.

Upstairs, Imperial Valley Public Art was set up next to the museum’s old loom, highlighting the cardboard loom activity the group had going for anyone who wanted to try.

Elisa Villareal was one of many children who came through the exhibit learning how to work the cardboard loom. She came with her father and brother for the first time, saying she enjoyed her time even as she gave all her concentration to her new craft.

“I like all of the activities,” Elisa said. “I loved my visit.”

Pioneers’ Museum archivist, Tyler Brinkerhoff (left), and a volunteer were assisting children at the chalk writing and chalk painting area at Pioneers’ first-ever Family Arts Day at the museum on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 4 in Imperial. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Downstairs, alongside the Desert Quilters demonstrations, other craft activities included origami art, scrapbooking, and outside was a painting station for watercolor, finger paints and rock art.

There were also local vendors outside the museum selling artwork and other artisanal pieces.

Twelve-year-old Julian and 10-year-old Andrew with the Westmorland ASPIRE Program were fans of the cultures exhibit and both enjoyed the fingerpainting.

“I liked the masks from Korea,” Julian said. “Some of the masks were wooden, others had paint, they had cool things on them.”

“We liked the fingerpainting and rock painting,” said Andrew, “I liked being able to paint.”

Pioneers’ sister museum, the Imperial Valley Desert Museum in Ocotillo, also came out in support with activities for families, including a Kumeyaay constellation craft and a Kumeyaay game called Pushook, said Ryan Pageant, a curatory research fellow at the Desert Museum.

Stephan Elmore came with his family from Brawley and Imperial, happy to bring his son and share his favorite rooms and exhibits with him. His personal favorite exhibit is the museum’s light up wall that shows the Imperial Valley watershed, but he finds something different every time he visits.

“Things like this are really cool to take a kid to, especially ’cause they have activities for the kids, and they can see the history of the Valley,” Elmore said. “We have a really unique place to live, and there’s more to living here than just complaining about how hot it is.”

Six-year-old Henry Elmore has come five times with his dad, and Saturday’s art event made it even more fun for him.

“I liked making the butterflies,” said Henry after working on a clear, plastic butterfly craft activity. “My favorite thing here is the big light up map.”

Monica Romero-Armstrong is another regular visitor to the museum from Imperial who makes sure to bring her children and family out to any events.

“You’re supporting local businesses, vendors, and that’s important to come,” Romero-Armstrong said. “It’s important to support our local museums and it’s important for kids, their education, understanding community, and we make sure to bring them all the time.”