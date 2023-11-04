FOOTBALL: Quick Start Lifts Scots to 42-15 Playoff Win 

HOLTVILLE — If offense wins games and defense wins championships, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High football team displayed all the tools of a championship team during its 42-15 CIF-San Diego Section Division V quarterfinal victory over Valhalla High of El Cajon at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday, Nov. 3.

Offensively, the division’s top-seeded Scots (8-3 overall) scored on four of their first five possessions with senior quarterback Jacobo Elias leading the way with 230 yards passing and five touchdowns.

Defensively, Vincent Memorial dominated the Valhalla (3-8 overall) offense in the first half, limiting the eighth-seeded Norsemen to negative-18 yards of total offense and allowing just two first downs in the opening 24 minutes.

“Once again our defense came out and played very well from the opening possession,” said Fernando Santana, Vincent Memorial’s associate head coach. “Our defense is playing with so much confidence. They know their assignments and they know what they have to do and they feed off each other.”

Vincent Memorial Catholic High senior quarterback Jacobo Elias (8) runs for yardage during the Scots’ 42-15 victory over Valhalla High of El Cajon during a CIF-San Diego Section Division V quarterfinal game at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday, Nov. 3. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

One of the keys to the defense is junior interior lineman Emilio Fimbres, whose strength and skill often requires other teams to assign two players to block him. When they do it opens opportunities for his teammates.

“I know I have to do my job in the middle and if that means more guys on me then it leaves my guys with an easier job,” said the 17-year-old Fimbres. “We’ve put in so much work on defense, with practices and watching film and working on our techniques.”

The Scots’ offense came out firing on Friday, getting four first-half touchdown passes from Elias. On the opening drive he finished a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to senior Oscar Garza for a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Elias would deliver a 41-yard touchdown pass to senior Miguel Ruiz late in the first quarter to extend the lead to 14-0. Add in two identical 31-yard touchdowns in the second quarter, one to Joel Cervantes and the other to senior Diego Mendoza, and Vincent Memorial had a 28-0 halftime lead.

“We had the mentality in practice all week that we are the No. 1 seed and we need three wins to get the CIF championship,” said the 17-year-old Elias. “This is just the first step. We have to have the same focus each game.”

Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior running back Roberto Carranza (22) looks for yardage against Valhalla High of El Cajon during the Scots’ 42-15 victory over the Norsemen at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday, Nov. 3. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Elias threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game with 5:49 left in the third quarter when he hit junior Diego Cisneros for a 4-yard score to put the Scots up 35-7.

Valhalla got a 9-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Braxton Estes on its opening possession of the second half and then got a 41-yard touchdown run from senior running back Dominic Silva late in the fourth quarter.

Vincent Memorial’s final touchdown came with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter when Jose Martinez intercepted a Valhalla screen pass and returned it 17 yards for the touchdown. It was the second interception of the night for the Scots, who got a late third-quarter pick from sophomore Alvaro Pereira.

“Defensively we’ve really turned things around from early in the season,” Santana said. “They’ve matured, they’ve figured things out and it’s working.”

Vincent Memorial will host fifth-seeded Hoover High of San Diego in a Division V semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Ward Field on the Calexico High School campus. In the other semifinal it will be third-seeded El Cajon Valley High traveling to National City to take on second-seeded Sweetwater High.

The two semifinal winners will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Escondido High School for the Division V championship game.