‘Accidental’ Arsonist Torches 2 ICTC Vehicles in El Centro

EL CENTRO — An “accidental” arsonist was on the loose hours after setting two government vehicles alight in the middle of the night during what appeared to be the commission of another crime, according to an El Centro fire investigator.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, El Centro fire crews responded to the Imperial County Transportation Commission office parking lot at 1503 N. Imperial Ave. to find two vehicles “fully involved and threats to a third,” said El Centro fire Battalion Chief Brad Chapin.

After firefighters quickly extinguished the ICTC vehicles, Chapin said El Centro police collected evidence beneath the third vehicle that did not burn that was consistent with a crime in progress.

Chapin, who was leading the arson investigation on Saturday morning, Nov. 4, would not go into details on his theory of how the fire happened, but “there was a crime in process with an accidental fire,” he said.

El Centro Police Department call logs from the incident give more insight into what might have occurred. The logs state that El Centro fire Battalion Chief Andrew Miller, who was on scene at the fire, suspected arson due to a 2-gallon container found underneath one of the vehicles. He also discovered that a hole had been drilled underneath the gas tanks of the vehicles, likely to collect the gas in the containers.

“We have no suspects at this point. There’s not a whole lot to go on,” Chapin said on Saturday morning. “I’m still looking for cameras; I can’t find any cameras in the area.”

Chapin anticipates better access to the video surveillance from nearby businesses at the start of the work week.

None of the vehicles damaged appeared to be those used by ICTC to transport people; rather, they were support vehicles, according to Chapin. A small van and a sedan were destroyed and the third vehicle that received heat damage was a large SUV.

The Imperial County Transportation Commission was established in 2009 to enable member cities and the county to exercise basic initiative and leadership in the transportation planning and programming process, according to the commission’s history.

ICTC is responsible for developing and updating Imperial County’s Regional Transportation Plan, for administering regional, state and federal transportation improvement programs and their updates, and distributing and oversight of Local Transportation Fund monies, among other functions.

ICTC also oversees multiple transportation programs in the county, including Imperial Valley Transit, IVT ACCESS, IVT RIDE and Calexico On Demand.