CRIME BRIEFS: Assault in Calipatria Field Leaves 1 Locked Up

CALIPATRIA — A local man charged with assault producing great bodily injury and death threats is next in an Imperial County Superior Courtroom on Nov. 14 after a workplace argument turned violent.

Efrain Castro Salcedo, 35, is alleged to have attacked a coworker with a wrench in a field near English and Eddins roads west of Calipatria sometime on or just before Oct. 25, Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. Moises Badena said.

Initially, Salcedo was arrested on attempted murder, threatening crimes with the intent to terrorize and assault producing great bodily injury by deputies on Oct. 27 while driving a tractor in a field northeast of Rutherford and Brandt roads, Badena said.

The victim reported the assault on Oct. 25 at the Sheriff’s Office on Applestill Road in El Centro. A few days later, deputies located the agricultural company they all worked for and interviewed the supervisor and other witnesses, before locating Salcedo in the field at Rutherford and Brandt, Badena said.

Salcedo was apparently interviewed at the site by deputies, who said he admitted to his role in the assault, and he was arrested.

Salcedo remained in the county jail with bail set at $1 million. It wasn’t immediately available whether the lesser charge reduced his bail amount.

Adrian Ulysses Marquez, 25, of Brawley is alleged to have assaulted his cohabitant in the 1200 block of I Street on Oct. 27. He was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. | GOOGLE AND IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL IMAGES

Brawley Attempted Murder Reduced to Corporal Injury

BRAWLEY — A 25-year-old Brawley man appeared in an Imperial County courtroom on Friday, Nov. 3 and saw his earlier attempted murder arrest reduced to a charge of corporal injury on his spouse or cohabitant.

Brawley Police Department’s investigations team initially arrested Adrian Ulysses Marquez on suspicion of attempted murder on Oct. 27 as they waited for Marquez to approach his residence, according to police Cmdr. Jonathan Blackstone.

On Oct. 26, just after 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of I Street on a disturbance call, where they found a “victim who was in distress,” Blackstone stated.

Marquez was identified as the suspect. Blackstone stated Marquez was alleged to have grabbed the victim’s hair, dragged the victim to the living room, slammed the victim’s head against the front door multiple times, and choked the victim.

As of Friday midday, Marquez was still being held in Imperial County jail on $1 million bail. It wasn’t immediately available whether the lesser charge reduced his bail amount.