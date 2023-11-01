HOLTVILLE — Grand marshal for the 10th annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade will be Capt. Robert Marshall, a Vietnam War pilot who was shot down while conducting medical evacuations, according to the Bradley-Keffer post of the American Legion Unit 138.

Marshall is the recipient of 26 Air Medals (each for 20 missions), a Purple Heart, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and the Vietnam Civil Action Ribbon, according to the American Legion press release.

The city of Holtville is hosting the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning, Nov. 4, with a full schedule of events commencing with a free breakfast for veterans at the American Legion from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Capt. Robert Marshall

The parade gets underway at 10 a.m. from Fifth Street and Walnut Avenue to Fifth Street and Pine Ave. A farmers market and street festival will also be taking place in Holt Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A narrative written by 1st Lt. Pat Kenny, who served with then-Lt. Marshall in Vietnam, describes in vivid detail some of what occurred:

“We had picked up a MEDEVAC (medical evacuation) in the Quế Sơn area and were heading back to Da Nang with our wounded Marine when we received another emergency MEDEVAC mission. Lt. Marshall was going to pick this one up. Maj. Jensen suggested that Lt. Marshall wait until we had dropped off our wounded Marine and were airborne overhead before he commenced his approach into the hot landing zone (LZ). This was standard operating procedure so that in the event the helicopter in the LZ had a problem, the orbiting or chase helicopter could drop in to rescue the crew of the downed aircraft. In the meantime the Cobra gunships were getting a zone briefing relative to the LZ which was still experiencing an intensive fire fight.

“When we returned to the immediate vicinity of the second MEDEVAC, we notified Lt. Marshall to commence his approach to the LZ with the Cobra gunships providing covering fire on a tree line along a river. This is where the enemy fire was coming from. We were listening on the radios and heard Lt. Marshall call ‘lift off’ and ‘departing the LZ.’

“Then there was some confusion and we heard Lt. Marshall say he was going back into the LZ because the MEDEVAC was not on board the aircraft. (We learned later that in the dark when the ‘grunts’ ran onto the helicopter, the crew thought they had brought the wounded Marine and since they were taking fire, they raised the ramp when the ‘grunts’ ran off and cleared the LZ quickly. But the ‘grunts’ had run on only to get a stretcher for their wounded.)

“Lt. Marshall commenced his second approach into the hot LZ with the Cobra gunships again providing covering fire. We heard the gun ship commander say the CH-46 had crashed in the LZ as they continued delivering suppressive fire along the tree line near the river.

“I am glad that we were all trained to react and not think a lot. Maj Jensen had been through a lot in a previous tour in Vietnam. That night there was not even a tinge of hesitation as to what we were going to do with a bird down in the zone. Maj. Jensen pushed that collective down, rolled into a steep, and tight right spiraling approach and we were in the LZ in a heartbeat. We landed next to the burning helicopter which was lying on its left side in a rice paddy. It was totally consumed in flames and I observed numerous ‘grunts’ covering themselves with rice paddy water and dash into the burning wreckage to pull the injured out. It didn’t take long for the 50-caliber machine gun rounds in the helicopter to start cooking off and soon the place became a shooting gallery, both from within the LZ and from along the tree line. I remember that our crew chief, gunners and corpsman were also instrumental in recovering the injured from the burning helicopter and loading them on board our helicopter.

“Once we got all the wounded aboard that we could find, we flew to the Army 95th Evacuation medical center as I remember. We did not stick around, because we were still the dedicated MEDEVAC package for the night, and returned to ‘Luminous Base,’ the call sign for the MEDEVAC bunker at Marble Mountain Air Facility, to await the next call. When we arrived we were relieved by Maj. VanLeeuwen and Dave Owens. I didn’t realize it then, but I was shaken up a bit, as Dave Owens related to me later.

“The next day our Flight Surgeon, Moe Moyer, said that when they first cleaned the MEDEVACs up they were not sure who was who because of the extent of their injuries. In actuality they had assumed that Lt. Bob Marshall was missing in action because there was only one pilot removed from the cockpit and he was basically in the co-pilots position within the cockpit. Because this pilot was in the co-pilot’s position they assumed it was Lt. Gillies.

“Doc Moyer and the recovery team went to the crash site that day, the 8th of August, to perform an accident investigation. It was then that they discovered Lt. Gillies. Both of the heavy armored pilots’ seats had sheared on impact and because the helicopter hit on its left side, the co-pilot’s seat was buried in the rice paddy and the pilot’s seat was where the co-pilot seat should have been. Lt. Gillies was still strapped into his seat. Doc Moyer said Lt. Gillies had died instantly of the trauma he received from the initial crash. Lt. Marshall was in the hospital and we heard that he was in pretty bad shape and would be evacuated out of country as soon as he could be stabilized.”

Capt. Robert Marshall has ties to an Imperial Valley family as well: the Zaragozas. His brother-in-law, Sgt. Victor Zaragoza’s name is inscribed in the monument in the town square. He is married to Antonia Zaragoza Marshall.