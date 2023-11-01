Calexico Celebrates Fire Station No. 1 Grand Opening

CALEXICO — After more than two years of delays and cost increases, the Calexico Fire Department and the city of Calexico welcomed the public to a grand-opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new fire station on Monday, Oct. 30.

Fire Station No. 1 on the corner of Mary Avenue and East Fifth Street was a complete reset, torn down to the foundations and rebuilt from the ground up at a cost of $8.7 million when all was done.

“The station is great. The station is a source of pride for the citizens of Calexico, for the members of the department,” acting Fire Chief Eduardo Ainza said during the community event. “It is just something to be proud of.”

Calexico firefighters gave tours to the public of the new facility, showcasing its modern amenities and state-of-the-art firefighting equipment. Guests were also treated to refreshments and given an opportunity to meet with members of the Fire Department. A number of Calexico residents and children were in attendance to show their support for the new fire station.

Former and retired Calexico firefighters were on hand to show support to their firefighting brethren. Imperial County Fire Chief David Lantzer, who had previously worked in Calexico as a captain, was there, as was Murietta Fire Deputy Fire Chief Mike Lopez, who had worked in Calexico and who was a legacy firefighter through his father, Calexico Firefighter Juan “Cande” Lopez.

Members of the Calexico City Council are joined by city staff, the Fire Department and children from the community in cutting the ribbon at a grand-opening ceremony for Fire Station No. 1 on Monday evening, Oct. 30. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Calexico retirees Capts. Rodolfo Valdez, Ramon Estrada and Jesse Garcia were there to complete the “past, present, and future” motif. El Centro Fire Chief Joseph Bernal and Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva attended as well.

Meanwhile, as the community celebrated new department headquarters on the eastern side of town, the city is in the midst of addressing longstanding concerns at Fire Station No. 2 on the west side, which has been deemed uninhabitable and which now has a crew sleeping out of a travel trailer in the area to serve the west side while renovations are made.

On Monday evening, though, the focus was on Fire Station No. 1. As they led members of the community around different focal points of the station, acting Chief Ainza and Firefighter/Paramedic Wes Knowlton mentioned the kitchen as one of their favorite new features.

“It’s a solid station with new features. The kitchen being the best feature,” Knowlton said as his radio went off and he had to scurry off to his ambulance for his next medical aid call.

The new facility is equipped with the latest resources and technologies to help the Fire Department respond to emergencies quickly and effectively. There are three drive-through apparatus bays, living and sleeping quarters for eight personnel, and administrative offices. The station apparatus bays are designed to be used as cooling centers during periods of extreme heat during the summer months.

The Fire Department had outgrown its existing headquarters, which did not meet the current operational space requirements for staffing and essential equipment needs, nor the requirements of the California Essential Services Act, according to city officials. Fungus, bad plumbing, hazardous building materials, and electrical wiring damage were some of the problems. Weather damage and time were also part of the reasons an upgrade was needed.

When first approved and funded, Fire Station No. 1 was supposed to be completed by June 2021 at a cost some $2.1 million lower. To cover the shortfall in construction costs and avoid a lawsuit from the contractor, the city used monies from former Redevelopment Agency bonds that were supposed to be used for repairs and upgrades to multiple city facilities to divert to the station.

Calexico Firefighter/Paramedic Wes Knowlton walks through the new bay of Fire Station No. 1 shortly before guests arrive at the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the station on Monday evening, Oct. 30. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Time also impacted cost, increasing it nearly $600,000. Some of those delays were from shortages in city staff that could have helped keep the project moving along, according to city officials.

“I would like to share with you some numbers so that we could get a big picture of what really is the cost of having a facility like this. It looks like it is an easy thing to do, but it is not that easy. It is very difficult, and it requires a lot of funding,” Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren said on Monday evening.

“After COVID, I can tell you that most of the construction prices have risen and so it is not that easy for us to be here today opening these facilities. The original cost for this facility was $6.5 million and that was in 2020. By the end of the construction, the cost was at $8.7 million,” Colio Warren said.

Equipping the new station was also an expensive proposition. Two ambulances were also bought for $350,000 that will go hand in hand with the new facility to be able to provide more services to the community. Additionally, cardiac monitors, defibrillators and mechanical chest compression devices and other equipment for the ambulances were contracted for $900,000 and approved by former and current city councils.

Also, $230,000 in breathing apparatus that had not been updated since 2007 was done this year thanks to Chief Ainza. Needs that are essential to firefighters were presented to the City Council. Turnout gear, the protective clothing that is used to protect firefighters from radiant and thermal exposure, unexpected flashover conditions, punctures and abrasion hazards, were just bought for the firefighters after years of just having one set. The new second set came in around $400,000 for all.

Jaysel Mendoza, representative for state Sen. Steve Padilla, D-San Diego, and Guillermo Hernandez, representative for Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, were both there to present certificates of recognition from their respective office holders to the Fire Department.

“We always support our firefighters and will continue to support our firefighters,”

Measure H committee member Norma Aguilar said and also wanted to recognize past members of the Measure H Oversight Committee, which has paid for public safety-related expenses in the past.

Measure H is a 2010 half cent sales tax measure that was approved by the voters that was supposed to be used for public safety, recreation concerns, and senior citizens’ services.

Members of the public tour Calexico Fire Station No. 1 at the grand opening and ribbon cutting on Monday evening, Oct. 30. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The Struggles at Fire Station No. 2

Station No. 2 on Calexico’s west side was closed in August 2022 after being deemed uninhabitable because of its drainage system seeping gray water into the facility. The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of modular trailers but instead were given recreational trailers as a staging facility. The same recreational trailers that had been used for the homeless, according to city staff.

Mismanagement of grant applications since 2014 had created a situation where state funds that had initially been earmarked to upgrade the Grant Street fire station had been kept out of reach for nearly a decade, something that only became public in the last year.

Some $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds which were meant to put a new roof on Fire Station No. 2 were frozen. Those funds were meant to provide financial relief during COVID-19.

Since then, California Department of Housing and Community Development monies in the amount of $611,736 and former Redevelopment Agency bond proceeds worth $500,000 have been allocated to begin work on station No. 2.