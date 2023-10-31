This is Halloween! … In Your Part of the Imperial Valley

IMPERIAL VALLEY — Whether it be haunted hayrides, creepy clown movie marathons, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, or parades and costume contests, schools, organizations and individuals in the Imperial Valley have been celebrating the spookiest holiday of the year nearly the entire month.

But there can only be one true Halloween, Oct. 31, and that is today! So gather your family and join the fun on this All Hallow’s Eve. There are plenty of opportunities to make memories this evening, and some not for the faint of heart (but most are family friendly).

With the exception of the older section of Imperial, which has traditionally held trick-or-treating on the same Saturday night as its main carnival at Ben Hulse Elementary School, all of the Valley’s cities are pretty much prepared for the attack of the candy monsters.

The city of El Centro will offer treat-or-treaters the opportunity to go from city department to department between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 121 S 14th St.

Still, Halloween night offers plenty of community options if door-to-door trick-or-treating isn’t your bag.

Jefferson Elementary School in Calexico will be providing the community with an opportunity to socialize in costume. The school will be hosting a Fall Carnival from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday on the campus for friends and families that are looking for daytime activities. There will be a “Haunted House Tunnel of Terror” as one of the main attractions to the afternoon. Swoop on in wearing your creepiest, funniest, or cutest costumes and join the music, enjoy a cake walk, loteria, ceramics activities, and more!

An assortment of foods will be available too, for those looking to fill their bellies with sustenance before digging into candy and sweets. Options will include hot dogs, tostadas, and pizza. There will be plenty of sweet snacks afterward, of course, with snow cones, ice cream, and candy all on the menu. Tickets will be available for purchase for $1 each to participate in the games and order foods from the various booths.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SERGIO BASTIDAS

If a school-hosted event to celebrate isn’t in your scene, the city of Calexico Recreation Department is joining the fun with a Halloween Carnival at its Community Center. Located at 707 Dool Ave., this event is described as “a truly exciting event in scary fun,” according to the city’s advertisement.

For this second annual event, the city is giving out free hot dogs and goodie bags to the first 250 children who arrive. The fun will last from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and will include fun for little superheroes and princesses alike. Kids can enjoy the carnival games and pair up with buddies to try to win the assorted relay races as well.

Central Baptist Church in El Centro will hold a Family Fall Festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 1290 S. Imperial Ave. The church is providing free candy, game booths, a cakewalk and there will be a paid snack bar including hot dogs, soda and more.

For a later evening activity, perhaps a jump scare courtesy of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department will fulfill your haunted heart’s (or heart attack’s) desires. The Sheriff’s Department has been advertising their Halloween event for the last couple weeks to entice any curious citizens looking for something to do with their Tuesday evening. They even posted a cryptic video featuring an “evil witch” (sheriff’s employee) sharing basic details of the fun to come.

Tonight will be the second night of the haunted house, which will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Test your bravery through their “Haunted Warehouse” at 329 Applestill Road (the old Food Bank location) in El Centro. The Sheriff’s Department will be trying its best to scare all as they walk through the creepy-doll infested building. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Admission to the event is $7 each. Besides braving the warehouse walk, guests will be able to get their face painted and play carnival games as well as enjoy a variety of foods and snacks. All funds raised at this Halloween event will go towards the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department Peer Support, Wellness, & Recovery group as well as the Sheriff’s Cadet program.

The Sheriff’s Department invites all to come out dressed up for a ghoulishly good time, and wishes the Imperial Valley a safe and Happy Halloween.

If we have missed something going on tonight in your area, post to our social media or email rbrown@calexicochronicle.com and we’ll add it before spirits leave for the beyond for another year.