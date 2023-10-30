CRIME BRIEFS: Full-service McD’s? ‘I’m Not Lovin’ It’

EL CENTRO — One local man did not appreciate the personalized service a McDonald’s employee was reportedly giving to his wife and decided to lodge a complaint via Louisville Slugger.

Jose Luis Servin, 28, of El Centro was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after turning himself in to El Centro police on Wednesday, Oct. 25 not long after the alleged crime occurred. He was being held on $25,000 bail but appears to be out of the Imperial County jail.

The victim, who worked at the McDonald’s restaurant at 345 N. Imperial Ave., appears to have been ambushed when he left work, attacked with a baseball bat and hit in the head twice, according to El Centro police call logs.

The assault occurred around 4:15 p.m. Oct. 25 in the McDonald’s parking lot and was reported by possibly another employee who described to police dispatchers that the assailant had fled the scene in a black pickup and left the victim bleeding from the head.

Through their initial questioning of the victim, police apparently found out about the extracurricular affair the McDonald’s employee and Servin’s wife were having and were able to get Servin’s sister on the phone to help negotiate his surrender, according to logs.

Police picked up Servin at his home and he consented to a search of his pickup, but it appears police did not find the bat used in the assault.

The Devil Made Him Do It!

EL CENTRO — Saturday night on Halloween weekend in downtown El Centro brought out the devil in at least one man who apparently fired off a single gunshot in 100 block of North Sixth Street as the clubs and bars in the area were closing for the night on Sunday morning, Oct. 29.

El Centro police never apprehended a suspect but did find shell casing for a “9mm Luger” in the street fitting what had been described as a shot being fired from a “Glock” 9mm by witnesses at the scene, according to police call logs.

The report of gunfire was called into emergency dispatchers about 1:20 a.m., possibly stemming from an altercation near or in the parking lot at Sixth Street and Broadway Avenue, according to logs.

Witnesses described a Hispanic male adult, of thin build, about 5 feet 10 inches tall in a white shirt and black pants being involved, possibly in possession of a black “Glock” that he fired once into the air, according to call logs, before leaving the area in an easterly direction on foot.

Witnesses told dispatchers the shell casing would be found in the middle of the street, the logs state.

Police attempted to pull video surveillance from a barbershop in the area but the cameras were not functioning, authorities stated. Also, officers contacted both El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley to check for gunshot victims arriving for treatment.

A shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Sixth Street in El Centro on Sunday morning, Oct. 29. No one was hurt and no one has been arrested for the crime. | GOOGLE IMAGE

Man Brandishes Knife in Public; Gets a Ticket?

CALEXICO — A woman flagged down a police officer in downtown Calexico to report that a man had threatened her with a knife on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 28, and when police caught up with the suspect it appears all he got was a citation, according to Calexico police call logs.

Around 3:50 p.m., the woman told police that a man with a beard, dressed in all brown with a brown hat had brandished the knife in a threatening manner toward her in front of the Biomat USA Plasma Center in the 300 block of East Second Street.

Police, with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol caught up to the man in the 400 block of East Second and held him at gunpoint, logs state.

The suspect, who was described as being in his 30s and whose name was not available, was cited and released on suspicion of brandishing the knife in a threatening manner with the promise to appear in court in January.

However, it does appear he was taken into custody and transported to the Imperial County jail for a separate arrest warrant.