Heber Fall Fiesta Turns Up the Fun

KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

HEBER — The parade announcer on the corner of West Hawk Street and Palm Avenue called it “Heber’s biggest party of the year” in describing the ninth annual Fall Fiesta.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, a parade kicked off the community celebration with a diverse array of Dia De Los Muertos-themed floats and dressed-up participants, where Imperial Valley youths from many schools and local groups took their turns waving to onlookers and tossing candy throughout the route.

Talented children performed in their school bands, including Heber Elementary, Wilson Junior High School of El Centro and more. Students marched into the sunset playing spirited tunes. The Holtville High School marching band performed a festive “Thriller” dance halfway through its march down the street playing the Michael Jackson classic. Zombie hands flailed through the air briefly before the students continued on their march through town.

After the parade, crowds moved from the streets of Heber, to Margarito “Tito” Huerta Jr. Park for the night of festivities ahead. Local food vendors were up and running, with dinner and snack options aplenty. Kettle corn and lemonade at PK’s Krazy Kravings, birria tacos and quesadillas at Asadero Neighborhood, mini donuts from Mi Vida Dolce, and more were all on the menu for this fall fiesta.

Children in Halloween costumes ran around dancing on the stage and playing carnival games, while parents enjoyed the music and food vendors around the tented table and chair seating area. The beer garden was booming with thirsty adults ready to enjoy the night ahead. Groups of all ages were having fun. The Heber fiesta was a well organized and clean event organized and hosted by the Heber Public Utility District, with activities spread out through the park.

Heber residents enjoyed the duck pond game in the Kids Zone at the Heber Fall Fiesta on Saturday evening, Oct. 28 at Margarito “Tito” Huerta Jr. Park. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

On the far side of the festivities, on the soccer field, was a tractor hayride for families looking for a seat and conversation away from the hustle and bustle of the crowd. Groups lined up, sitting on hay bales as they waited their turn to ride around the park area. “I love the tractor rides!!” enthusiastic 8-year-old Joseline yelled, standing in line with father, Henry Ramirez.

A young girl tries her luck at the cornhole game in the Kids Zone at the ninth annual Heber Fall Fiesta on Saturday evening, Oct. 28 ran by Girl Scout Troop 7011 of El Centro. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

As the tractor rides ensued behind her, Madeline Dessert, general manager of the Heber Public Utility District, sat at the main employee table dressed in a Dia De Los Muertos festive look for the evening. She took some time to reflect on the event taking place before her and said, “This community event is purely to give back.”

This year the utility district fundraised more than half of the fiesta’s costs “in an effort to listen to the public’s concerns about using (district) money on the free community event,” she said.

“It’s important that we show the people we listen to their concerns, so we made some positive changes this year, and I think the community is very happy and showed up to support us,” Dessert said. “All the games were free, as a way to give back to the kids, and most of the volunteers are kids clubs, too, to really spotlight the children in the Valley.”

The “Kid Zone” full of games was booming with activity all night long. “This is my first time here, and I really like it,” Heber resident Crystal Duran said while standing in line for the next free carnival game with her daughter.

Duran was hanging on to a blue recyclable trash can she picked up as a prize from the Imperial Valley Resource Management Agency, which was educating Imperial Valley citizens on proper trash sorting and handing out recycle bins to guests.

Girl Scout Troop 7011 from El Centro was seen in the corner of the complimentary games area, overseeing the cornhole booth, where people could win prizes like candy and bubbles. Crispina Flores, a senior Girl Scout and student at Central Union High School, said, “I go out and participate a lot in community events.”

The “Kid Zone,” or games area of the ninth annual Heber Fall Fiesta was busy with children running around playing with friends, while dutiful parents held their places in line for the next carnival game on Saturday evening, Oct. 28 at Margarito “Tito” Huerta Jr. Park. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Flores brought a positive attitude Saturday night as she encouraged young children to try their luck at the booth, and helped highlight what Dessert meant about the games focusing on the youthful citizens.

Another Valley teen, Southwest High School junior varsity cheerleader Keila Tabarez, also a Heber resident, was volunteering for the football toss game with her mother, Yolanda. Keila was cheering on kids as she radiated positive energy and encouragement to hopeful kids in line.

“We saw in the paper that somebody wasn’t able to make it, so we came out here to provide community service to our city,” Keila said.

Mariachi and More

Bringing the Valley’s proud Mexican culture directly to the forefront of the Heber fiesta was Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, which played heartfelt Spanish ballads all night long. The mariachi group performed at the beginning of the event, then moved to its booth location near the community ofrenda. Guitars, violins, and trumpets accompanied the singing of the night. The men wore classic black and gold mariachi-wear with festive masks, while the ladies wore traditional Mexican dresses with floral headpieces.

Between songs, guests paid their respects at the community ofrenda, a memorial altar for loved ones who have died which is a staple of Dia De Los Muertos. The heartfelt voice of the lead singer could be heard all throughout Huerta Park, joined by citizens surrounding the stage singing alongside her and taking photos of the altar.

The community ofrenda, or altar, was set up in traditional festive colors like orange, green, and red, with candles and memorabilia laid out among the personal items the ofrenda displayed at the ninth annual Heber Fall Fiesta on Saturday evening, Oct. 28 at Margarito “Tito” Huerta Jr. Park. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Imperial Valley citizens were dancing around the concrete stage enjoying the Latin tunes all night. Couples, friends, and kids all joined for their favorite tunes songs. Another performer, Maribel Belleza, who has been to seven of the nine Heber fiesta events and was working the crowd professionally during her entertainment time slot, sang Spanish classics like “Suavemente” and danced with guests in front of the bright “HEBER” marquee letters.

“It turned out beautifully tonight,” Belleza said, as she was wrapping up her time on the main stage.

Kids and adults alike tried their hand at “Caballo Dorado,” the famous Mexican line-dancing song, as the deejay laughed and encouraged guests to move faster and faster to the beat.

If the dancing wasn’t enticing, the back perimeter of the fiesta event had assorted business vendors lined up for kids looking to spin a wheel for prize, and brochures to browse for adults, with local business swag prizes like pens, magnets, notepads and more.

Resource organizations like the San Diego Regional Center were among the groups at the event. Noemi Silva, service coordinator, was educating the public on the many services available. “We have a lot of programs, including one where we work with children from 0-3 to provide free developmental evaluation, to assess their mental and physical progress,” Silva said.

Besides functional services, there were many small retail business vendors in place to sell assorted toys and knick knacks like Crocs jibbitz and more.

With Cattle Call just around the corner, it’s no surprise that western wear was available at one of the vendor booths on Saturday night. Ashley Rodriguez, an Imperial native, was busy with Peter Favela, selling country wear at their business representing “Buckle Biz.”

The young couple’s booth featured an assortment of leather belts fitted with large buckles, an assortment of cowboy hats, leather wallets, and custom wooden and iron-crafted country decor. The two try to embrace the Western way of life in the Valley and dream of growing their business in the future. Rodriguez laughed saying, “When we met, he got me into the cowboy Western look.”

She said she used to not live the country way, but with time has embraced cowboy culture fully with encouragement from Favela.

Imperial Valley couple Ashley Rodriguez and Peter Favela posed in front of their Western business booth, Buckle Biz, for a quick photo. The two sell custom country-style artwork, cowboy hats, belts and buckles, leather wallets and more. They were at the Heber Fall Fiesta on Saturday, Oct. 28. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The rodeo energy was in the air. Aside from the Buckle Biz, there was a mechanical bull ride in the carnival games section, which was easily the crowd favorite of all the child entertainment. One Heber resident, young Everette, was ready to test his talents Saturday night, “cuz i’m practicing for the sheep!!” he yelled enthusiastically.

Everette intends to participate for the second time in the Cattle Call mutton busting event next month in Brawley. This rowdy 6-year-old rode on the Heber baseball float in the parade earlier in the evening, and after his socialite business was handled, he was ready to tame the inflatable beast in the games area of the fiesta. Mother Tanya Pimentel smiled as her son ran around waiting for his turn in line. “The entertainment and ambiance is nice. I’ve been coming to this every year, and look forward to it,” Pimentel shared.

Found at the local “duck pond” game were more Heber residents. Jaqueline Rodriguez, a young mother with her two boys, Javani and Joseph, were trying their luck at the fishing carnival game. Rodriguez shared, “Both boys were in the parade and enjoyed the attention.”

She laughed at their youthful excitement saying, “They already saw their teachers walking around, too, and were so excited, and happy to play all these carnival games.”

Rodriguez carried on her evening with her boys, off to stand in line for balloon animals and face painting before taking the family to get refreshments.

The Heber Fall Fiesta was a fun-filled successful evening, and the Heber Public Utility District is grateful to those citizens who attended, as well as the local businesses that vendored the event. “I hope next year is even bigger and better,” General Manager Dessert said when thinking about the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the fiesta set for next October.