FOOTBALL: Defense Leads Scots to Border Battle Victory

CALEXICO — The annual Battle for the Border turned into a defensive showcase as the Vincent Memorial Catholic football team got two fourth-quarter interceptions to beat Calexico, 14-7, in the crosstown showdown at Ward Field on the Calexico High campus on Friday, Oct. 27.

The Scots’ normally high-powered offense was held to 126 total yards and senior quarterback and prolific passer Jacobo Elias was limited to just 82 yards through the air, completing just seven of his 21 pass attempts.

Vincent Memorial’s defense, which has improved all season, rose up to save the day with two interceptions in the fourth quarter, including one that led to the Scots’ game-winning touchdown.

“Our offense did the minimum to win a game and our defense made it hold up,” said Fernando Santana, the Scots’ associate head coach. “Our defense has matured so much this season and you can see it by how much more physical they play than early in the season.”

The Scots (7-3 overall, 2-1 in the Desert League) now take possession of the Vic Carrillo Trophy that goes to the winner of the Battle for the Border until the teams meet again in 2024. Calexico (5-5 overall, 1-3 in the Imperial Valley League) had won the two previous Battle for the Border games.

Vincent Memorial Catholic High sophomore defensive back Patricio Carranza returns a fourth-quarter interception that helped set up the Scots’ winning drive during their 14-7 victory over Calexico High in the Battle for the Border at Ward Field in Calexico on Friday, Oct. 27. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CARLOS CISNEROS

The only touchdown in the first half came on Vincent Memorial’s second possession when the Scots went 51 yards in four plays with Elias finding senior Oscar Garza open in the end zone for an 11-yard scoring throw. Elias booted the extra point and Vincent Memorial was up 7-0 with 6:11 left in the opening quarter.

Neither team was able to sustain any drives in the first half with most possessions ending with punts or failed fourth downs.

“Our defense played lights out tonight,” said Fernando Solano, the Bulldogs’ head coach. “I’m happy about the effort they had tonight. They left it on the field and played with energy on every snap.”

Calexico’s only successful offensive drive came on the opening possession of the second half when the Bulldogs marched 80 yards in eight plays and saw senior running back Leo Canchola end the drive with a 27-yard touchdown run. Junior kicker Dominik Diaz booted the point-after and the game was tied 7-7 with 6:44 left in the third quarter.

“Tonight was our whole season in a nutshell,” Solano said. “We can have successful drives like that and then go shoot ourselves in the foot on the next play.”

Calexico’s first possession of the fourth quarter ended in disaster as junior quarterback Bobby Montejano had an errant pass picked off by the Scots’ sophomore defensive back Patricio Carranza, who returned it from his own 47-yard line to the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line.

After the interception, it only took the Scots’ offense three plays to convert it to points as Elias called his own number for a 1-yard touchdown plunge. His extra-point kick put Vincent Memorial up 14-7 with 8:43 left in the game.

“I was able to read the offense and I saw the play coming and was able to get the interception and return it as far as I could to help our offense,” said the 15-year-old Carranza. “Our defense is a lot more disciplined than it was early in the season and we are playing tougher and with a lot more team chemistry.”

Calexico High School Principal John Moreno (right) hands over the Vic Carrillo Trophy to Sister Lupita Hernandez, principal of Vincent Memorial Catholic High, after the Scots beat the Bulldogs, 14-7, in the annual Battle for the Border game at Ward Field in Calexico on Friday, Oct. 27. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CARLOS CISNEROS

The Scots’ second fourth-quarter interception came courtesy of junior defensive back Robert Montiel with 2:24 left in the game. Vincent Memorial’s offense failed to do anything when it got the ball, eventually punting it back to the Bulldogs with 1:44 left in the game.

A key completion from Bulldogs’ replacement quarterback Sean Torres to Franky Loera-Rodriguez that had an extra 15 yards tacked on after a roughing-the-passer call set up the Bulldogs at the Scots’ 30-yard line with about a minute remaining.

On a fourth-and-6 play from the Scots’ 26-yard line, Torres scrambled to his right and was only able to gain five yards, one yard short of moving the chains and ending the chances for the Bulldogs with only 20 seconds left in the game.

Both teams will learn their postseason fates after a CIF-San Diego Section meeting on Sunday, Oct. 29. Coming into the Battle for the Border, Vincent Memorial was the top-ranked team in Division V and will likely be hosting a lower seed on Friday, Nov. 3.

Calexico entered Friday as the eighth-ranked team in Division IV. The Bulldogs’ 12-team bracket will kick off on Friday, Nov. 3, but they are unsure if they will be at home or on the road in San Diego County.

Friday’s Other Games

Central, 14 (Home; The Bell Game)

Brawley, 7

Imperial, 50 (Home)

Southwest, 20