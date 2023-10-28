Consulate Caps Binational Health Week with Farmworker Event

CALEXICO — Alejandro Perez of Mexicali was one of the dozens of farm laborers who took a few moments in the dead of night to get a free health screening and some free breakfast before a hard day in the fields, provided as a thank you by the Mexican government.

“I am happy to be here and glad that they are offering these services for free. We usually do not get these types of services at all,” Perez said in Spanish as he was getting his flu shot from the Imperial County Public Health Department, which had a team set up with three separate makeshift examination rooms offering free vaccinations.

“First my shot and then something to eat and drink before I go to work,” Perez said.

The 23rd Binational Health Week Farm Workers Breakfast took place Friday, Oct. 27 in Calexico on Heber Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets right in front of the Mexican consulate, which is also the old Calexico City Hall. All 52 Mexican consulates in the United States, along with American agencies and organizations, have been hosting health-related activities for farmworkers in an effort to organize federal and state agencies and volunteers to improve the well-being of the farmworker.

Alejandro Perez of Mexicali takes part in a health screening and gets a flu vaccination from the Imperial County Public Health Department during the 23rd Binational Health Week Farm Workers Breakfast on Friday, Oct. 27 in Calexico in front of the Mexican consulate. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

A number of local agencies were out Friday morning between the hours of 1 and 4 a.m. — around the time many of the farmworkers would start heading out to the fields — to offer services, information, and support. The local consulate in Calexico has held three events here this month. On Oct. 10, there was a health fair on the consulate’s grounds, followed on Oct. 12 by a “Caminata Lazo Rosa,” or a “Pink Ribbon Walk,” to raise awareness about the fight against breast cancer.

“This breakfast for farmworkers is one of our staple events during Binational Health month in the month of October, which is a program that was implemented by the Mexican government through its consulates in the United States more than 20 years ago,” said Mario Beltran Mainero, community affairs consul and deputy consul for the Mexican consulate in Calexico.

“Here in the Imperial Valley, we try to do some events for the community in relation to health information, how to navigate the health system, get people in touch with agencies that are related to health, mental health, legal affairs and to get to know their political representatives,” Beltran said.

Imperial County Public Health Department nurses Corina DeLeon (from left) and Filomena Huerta show the makeshift exam rooms set up during the 23rd Binational Health Week Farm Workers Breakfast on Friday, Oct. 27 in Calexico in front of the Mexican consulate. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Dr. Tien Vo and his Vo Medical Center staff were in attendance as well, providing blood-pressure screening, checking blood-sugar levels and giving out drinks, including hot coffee, and making sure everyone had breakfast.

“This event was very significant for farmworkers because they don’t really have a voice here in the Valley. They need someone to protect them and advocate for them,” Vo said Friday morning. “This event is a time for them to come and tell us what they need and how we can help them.”

The California Labor Commission was there as well with its California Agricultural Labor Relations Board handing out pamphlets of information and talking to the workers about their rights and letting them know if they have any issues how and where to bring them up at.

“We were not going to come, but it is a cool event; it is good. They got flu shots and things are changing. Before nobody cared, and now they are taking care of us. They are doing a lot more for the people,” Calexico resident Joe Dilan said as he ate breakfast and sipped coffee.

Mexicali and Imperial Valley farmworkers stand in line to get some food and drink before heading out to a day in the fields during the 23rd Binational Health Week Farm Workers Breakfast on Friday, Oct. 27 in Calexico in front of the Mexican consulate on Heber Avenue. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Tables and chairs were set up for the farmworkers to eat, drink, and enjoy the music that was playing over the loudspeakers, as they waited for their names and numbers to be called to be able to win one of the items being raffled.

Evelyn Perez of Mexicali was one of the lucky ones whose tickets seemed to keep getting called. Perez and her friends were hollering and laughing as she kept hitting the jackpot, enjoying the morning as they sat and ate.

“At this event in particular, we wanted to provide the farmworkers who are an essential part of the community here in the Imperial Valley and the economy in the United States, an event that they can feel that they belong to, that they are taken care of, they get some breakfast, they get information, they get some goodies,” Deputy Consul Beltran said. “As a consulate of Mexico, it is very important for us to provide for our Mexican nationals, and you got to know that most farmworkers are from Mexican origin.

“You know we got to provide them services, and we’ve got to make them feel more welcome wherever they live, so that’s why we’re here today,” he added.