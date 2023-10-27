Final Suspect in Nosotros Shooting Nabbed at Calexico East POE

Sam C. Lemus | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

CALEXICO — Two weeks to the day after a rival gang fired at least four shots into a house in the 900 block of Nosotros Street in Calexico and tossed a Molotov cocktail in front of the home, all for suspects in the crime are now in custody with the help of federal authorities.

The fourth and final suspect, Sam Calderon Lemus, 30, of Calexico, was taken into custody around 8:35 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 when he attempted to cross into the United States from Mexico at the Calexico East Port of Entry, according to Calexico police Officer Miguel Carbajal.

Michael D. Jimenez | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

The day after the Oct. 12 shooting, Carbajal said, police developed information that Lemus had fled the country. Meanwhile, Calexico police, aided by the United States Marshal’s Office and the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force, picked up the three other suspects on Friday, Oct. 13, including the two 16-year-old suspected gang members and 33-year-old Michael Derrick Jimenez of Calexico, a known gang member and convicted felon who was apprehended near Rockwood Elementary School.

All four suspects have been charged with the same crimes: attempted murder; shooting at an inhabited dwelling; conspiracy to commit a crime; child endangerment because there were children inside the home they shot at; and all crimes come with gang enhancements, Carbajal said.

Over the past two weeks, the US Marshal’s Office has been working with its Mexican counterparts to flush out Lemus, and the belief is that Mexican authorities were close to making an apprehension, so much so that Lemus decided to gamble with reentering the country, Carbajal said.

With Lemus’ arrest, he has a no bail hold on him, and Carbajal said the other suspects are still in custody. Jimenez’s bail is set at $1 million.

The release of surveillance video from neighborhood cameras shows the use of a Molotov cocktail by the suspects, which is the first time that has been mentioned by police. A Molotov cocktail is typically a crudely improvised bomb made from a bottle filled with gas and a rag as a fuse.

Carbajal added that four shots can be heard on the video that police have. Initially there was the thought that up to four shots occurred, but four were taken for certain. There is also the possibility that more than one firearm was used in the crime, he said, but that cannot be confirmed. Police have not recovered any firearms associated with the shooting.