Ryan Kelley Plans Run for 4th Term As District 4 Supervisor

BRAWLEY — Ryan Kelley announced his intention to run for a fourth term as the District 4 representative on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.

Kelley, who was first elected to represent the communities of Brawley, Bombay Beach, Calipatria, Desert Shores, Niland, Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Vista Del Mar, and Westmorland, in 2012 is running on the guiding ideals of “faith, family and freedom,” according to a press release announcing his campaign on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Those guiding principles will be the basis of his campaign; he will uphold these three fundamental beliefs in support and defense of Imperial County and its residents, according to the announcement.

A native of the Imperial Valley, he and his wife, Robyn, raised two children in Brawley.

Professionally, Kelley has dedicated his life to helping the community, as a firefighter for the Brawley Fire Department, as a paramedic for Bombay Beach Rescue Services, and as the emergency medical services administrator for Imperial County.

Additionally, he was facilities director for El Centro Regional Medical Center and later, the logistics chief for Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

That dedication continues today as a full-time supervisor for Imperial County.

As an experienced leader, Kelley knows and understands the values of listening and learning in order to solve the complex problems facing the county, according to the press release. He then takes that knowledge and planning to his fellow board for collective action.

Kelley brings experience and balance to the issues facing Imperial County. Examples where his steady hand has guided lasting resolution has been the settlement between the county and the Imperial Irrigation District on its Quantification Settlement Agreement litigation, holding California responsible for Salton Sea restoration, adjustments to the Solar Benefit Program, and creation of the Lithium Valley Investment Plan, according to the announcement.

Kelley’s campaign states that his experience and balance are meeting the dual goals of growing the economy and creating jobs, using developing prosperity to protect untapped valuable resources and to create more opportunities for the Valley to grow and thrive.