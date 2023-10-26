Downtown Calexico is once again the backdrop for the return of the city Christmas parade, with this year’s theme, "A Magical Christmas Parade." | COURTESY IMAGES
Calexico Ready for ‘A Magical Christmas Parade’; Calling for Entries

CALEXICO — The city of Calexico has started accepting entry forms for its upcoming, “A Magical Christmas Parade,” and is encouraging schools, organizations and community members to participate and submit their entries for the Saturday, Dec. 9 event, which will start at 10 a.m. and wind through downtown Calexico.

Parade categories include floats, bands, marching groups, vehicles, elected officials, equestrian groups, and “royalty.”
All entrants must be lined up by 7:30 a.m. The parade will start at Second Street and Blair Avenue, travel west on Second, turn (right) north on Paulin Avenue, turn (right) east on Fourth Street, turn (left) north on Heber Avenue and end at Rockwood Plaza Park.

A drumline competition and judged awards ceremony will be at the end of the parade at Rockwood Plaza Park

Groups or individuals interested in participating in “A Magical Christmas Parade” can submit the attached entry form or download CLICK HERE by the deadline of Monday, Nov. 27. There is no entry fee for participation.

Competition categories include floats; drum line: middle school and high school; drill teams: elementary, middle, and high school; marching bands: middle school, high school and adults; 

Bandas de GuerraFor further inquiries, contact the Calexico Recreation Department at recreation@calexico.ca.gov or 760-768-2176.

