Some years back, a friend and I engaged in a conversation over land, property rights and deeds. He was curious how it all got started. Without skipping a beat, I said, “Conquest.” An easy enough and honest response. This conversation came to mind due to the horrible, violent events that have glutted radio and television news and talk shows and newspapers with partisan talk of “our side, that side” and whataboutism …

I am not going to write about the tragedy and political farce one views in the Gaza Strip, the Golan Heights and the West Bank. This man-made disaster officially began in 1948 and due to its historical momentum won’t go away for a long, long time. Some folks pray and prophesy that only Armageddon will provide a conclusive final solution. Gosh darn!

Has Hollywood’s deeply and firmly embedded “just world” hypothesis really become the meme du jour? Do some folks really believe the universe will hand out a “happily ever after,” that imaginary heroes will ride into the sunset after the obligatory kiss? A strange universe.

But I digress, which is just as well. Our minds don’t have to wander as far as the Levant to get a sense of deja vu. Let’s recollect events from this continent and “the Old West.”

I won’t write about Wahunsenacawh, Crazy Horse, Geronimo, Sitting Bull, Tecumseh or Chief Joseph, the great western land-grabs and habitual treaty-violations that mark American history since the 1600s.

History books filled with page after page of colonization and imperialism and Manifest Destiny and trails of tears and reservations opened in the most godforsaken corners of the lower 48 bear witness to man’s inhumanity and lust for other tribes’ soil. That’s the law of conquest for you. The strong take what they can, the vanquished accept their fate and fade away into the sunset in marginalized lands.

The history lessons printed in those texts apparently never sank very deep in our collective human consciousness or else were never learned in the first place. A cynic or two reading this may say, they were simply disregarded for convenience and expediency. The guys with gunpowder and steel and immunity to measles and smallpox gifting contaminated blankets took what they wanted and the wounded, weakened outmatched survivors of massacres moved on to settle in whichever undesired corners they were allowed. It doesn’t take a little big man to understand this.

It happened from the northernmost Canadian wilderness to the tip of Patagonia. Men with cannons and swords and steel vests prevailed over men with spears, leather shields and bows and arrows. The arms race leaders always win. Ask Napoleon. His cannons could not match the more advanced artillery the English fielded.

Religious, political and economic pressures drove destitute, land-hungry Europeans to the Americas. So, the newly arrived colonizers displaced the natives, took over and declared independence. Conquest, what a world.

On occasion, the ever-dwindling natives would find a way to strike back, but less and less frequently. Ask Custer. The names of the native leaders mentioned in paragraph four above should ring a bell or two for those of us who managed to stay awake in American History.

But I digress. Recently, some folks decided to tear a page from that American history, and the US government, in its hubris, encouraged the outrages visited on natives in distant Middle Eastern lands. Recall, US industry, backed by taxpayer dollars and armaments, needed a regional proxy to keep its proxy’s neighbors in oil and gas rich lands acquiescent in order to facilitate delivery and transport of said cheap commodities. National security and all that. Who cared if this proxy developed the bomb and on occasion bullied its neighbors, then sadistically brutalized its colonized natives?

The worst 19th century American impulses not only got modeled but found a home in Palestine. Can anyone really wonder why its natives burst with resentment and “got restless”?

It’s not a John Wayne versus Apaches manicured fantasy. It’s more like the opening and climactic-ending bloodbath scenes from “The Wild Bunch” with women and children among the targets. And American-supplied missiles just keep on falling.

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.