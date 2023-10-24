Trailer Full of Weapons, Ammo Found in Slab City Shooting Call

NILAND — Numerous firearms, high-capacity magazines, crates of ammo and military ordnance were confiscated from two outlaws squatting in the Slabs who were taken into custody for shooting at people in the area over the weekend, according to authorities.

Darnell Maurice Mercer, 35, and Latoya Shantell Roger, 45, were arrested on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 22 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, resisting arrest, negligent discharge of a firearm and attempting escape after arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office. As of Tuesday, Oct. 24, bail was set at $25,000 for both. Roger could not be found in the sheriff’s database.

Darnell Maurice Mercer (left), 35, and Latoya Shantell Roger (right), 45, were arrested on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 22 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, resisting arrest, negligent discharge of a firearm and attempting escape after arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office. | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTOS

This wasn’t the first time Imperial County sheriff’s deputies had tangled with Mercer and Roger, either. Apparently, the pair had fled from deputies in their vehicle on Oct. 1, which was found abandoned. A search of the vehicle revealed a .22-caliber revolver, several cell phones, several high-capacity magazines, live ammunition, brass from bullets, and suspected methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was stored at that time.

Mercer and Roger apparently have been living out in Slab City for some time, according to sheriff’s Lt. Steven Green, but Mercer hails from New York and Roger is from South Carolina.

On Sunday, Sheriff’s Office dispatchers multiple calls of a disturbance on Tank Road in the Slabs near Niland just before 4:30 p.m. One caller reported hearing two gunshots, and a second caller reported seeing Roger and Mercer shooting at people in the area, according to authorities.

A man and a woman were arrested for attempted murder and weapons charges for shooting at people from their camp off Tank Road near Niland in the Slabs on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 22. | GOOGLE EARTH IMAGE

Deputies responded to the camp where the calls originated and began giving commands to the suspects, ordering them to come out of their trailer. Roger was uncooperative and initially refused. Deputies negotiated with her for about an hour until she agreed to exit the trailer, the Sheriff’s Office reported. She was then taken into custody. Roger stated that Mercer was not in the trailer.

Deputies conducted a search of the trailer in an attempt to locate Mercer and found the cache of guns, ammo and ordnance. Deputies continued their search for Mercer and located him hiding in a makeshift septic tank and he was taken into custody.

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel responded to the scene and assisted in removing and taking custody of the military ordnance, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Crates of ammunition and high-capacity magazines were confiscated from two outlaws squatting in the Slabs who were taken into custody for shooting at people in the area on Sunday, Oct. 22, according to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ICSO