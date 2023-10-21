Calexico Mayor OKs Fired Cop to Police Commission

CALEXICO — Mayor Raul Ureña’s appointment of fired Calexico police Officer Gabriel Rodriguez IV — one among a group of controversial police union members at the heart of an FBI probe in 2014 that made national news — came under fire from members of the public on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

“We are going back to the past we were running from. I think it is important that we do not bring these people back,” Calexico resident Jazmine Guilin said during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting. “It is really ironic that you are trying to appoint a fired police officer.”

Although he didn’t answer to the issue during Wednesday’s meeting, Ureña issued a statement on Thursday, Oct. 19.

“I stand by my decision to accept the only applicant for the police commissioner. I believe Mr. Rodriguez has enough experience to successfully execute his tasks as commissioner despite any overblown accusations that are being made towards him,” Ureña stated. “I have full faith he will serve honorably.”

Obtainable through a California Public Records Act request, the redacted 214-page Calexico Police Department Internal Affairs investigation conducted on then-Officer Rodriguez in October 2014 by outside consultants was sent anonymously to several media outlets, the Calexico Chronicle among them.

And while the report clearly never states that Rodriguez was fired, former Calexico City Manager David Dale provided the Calexico Chronicle with a Nov. 22, 2019, decision affirming the firing of Rodriguez in February 2020, as it appears that Rodriguez might have had one of the firmest paper trails among the eight officers relieved of duty in 2015.

At least one officer fired along with Rodriguez, Officer Luis Casillas, successfully won his reinstatement against the city of Calexico, including backpay, and patrols the streets of the city today.

Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña’s (center) appointment of fired Calexico police Officer Gabriel Rodriguez IV came under fire from members of the public on Wednesday, Oct. 18. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Rodriguez’s misdeeds came to light in October 2014, when overtime abuse by Calexico Police Department employees of the federal Stone Garden grant was discovered and reported to the city. During the investigation, Rodriguez was discovered to be potentially misusing those department funds, according to the report.

Stone Garden was a grant allocated by the U.S. government to the Border Patrol with the intention of helping the Border Patrol fund local police departments with assisting their efforts to deter crime on the border. Officers generally worked eight-hour shifts under Stone Garden, the report states.

The investigation against Rodriguez started in June 2015 and ended in September 2015, with 34 allegations of overtime abuse and fraud being found involving policy misconduct related to federal Stone Garden grants, according to the report. Those allegations ranged from not clocking in and out on his timecards to recording hours of overtime that were inaccurate, incomplete, or false. Those hours ranged from five to 16 hours per shift.

Other allegations were engaging in outside employment without written approval from the chief, and using his computer and the internet to engage in personal business. Based on the evidence, all of the allegations were found to be sustained. Criminal charges were never filed, the report states.

Given the claims, Ureña’s appointment calls into question whether a terminated officer would meet the qualifications to serve in the position.

Each City Council member can appoint one commissioner, board member or committee member, according to city bylaws. To be eligible and to hold appointment, each appointee shall neither hold public office or city employment, nor shall they be an officer of any local, state or national partisan official group. All members of commissions, boards, and committees of the city shall be residents of the city or shall regularly work within the city, according to information provided by the city.

The Chief of Police oversees the Police Advisory Committee, which is made up of five appointed commissioners. That commission provides a forum for citizens who have brought complaints against the Police Department or any of its officers. It also provides recommendations to the Police Department designed to improve Police Department relations with the community.

“I have to trust that all due diligence was done in his appointment and that he meets the minimum requirements,” according to interim Calexico Police Chief Armando Orozco.

“There is a difference between administrative investigations and criminal investigations. Based on the results of his internal affairs, there were no criminal charges placed (against Rodriguez). He basically meets the minimum requirements,” Orozco stated. “The City Council reviewed it, obviously they talked to their lawyers, and he met the minimal requirements to be nominated.”

Still, with a council that has tended to consider itself progressive, Rodriguez’s appointment harkens to a time when there was much drama and outcry, within City Council chambers and the Police Department.

In 2014, former City Manager Richard Warne and the City Council at the time fired then-Police Chief Pompeyo Tabarez and hired former Los Angeles Police Department official Michael Bostic as interim chief to come in, investigate the department and clean house. Within weeks of Bostic’s arrival, at his request, the FBI raided the department and began looking into reports of corruption within its ranks and Bostic suspended most of what would eventually be eight officers.

At the time, the moves got the attention of the national news media as Bostic accused officers involved in the police union of running a mafia-style “extortion racket” within the department.

By mid-2015, seven of the officers were fired for various reasons, none of those reasons ever rising to the level of criminal charges. Some were fired for allegations such as falsifying documents related to Stone Garden, threats to co-workers, excessive use of force, among others. A number of the firings resulted in countersuits to the city over the years.