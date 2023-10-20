Imperial Council to Humane Society: ‘You My Dawg’

IMPERIAL — Imperial continues to have an animal control problem, that is, it has nowhere to permanently control its animals since Tropical Storm Kay in September 2022 delivered a knockout to the city pound.

Several chain-link kennels were damaged and a large shade structure covering the entire area was destroyed, leaving the shelter unusable and not meeting minimum state standards, according to a report prepared by the Imperial Police Department.

Enter a three-month agreement with the Humane Society of Imperial County in October 2022 to use its facilities as a city animal shelter.

The Imperial City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 18, unanimously approved extending that “temporary” agreement, but modified it to reflect increased costs and to allow for the contract to exist on a month-to-month basis.

It’s all a temporary measure until the Imperial Police Department can figure out how to fund repairs or an upgrade of its former facilities, interim Police Chief Michael Crankshaw told the council on Wednesday.

Interim Imperial Police Chief Michael Crankshaw speaks to the City Council about the contract being considered with the Humane Society of Imperial County on Wednesday, Oct. 18. | VIDEO CAPTURE

“There was always the thought that we were going to repair our kennels, either as they were or upgrade them,” Crankshaw said. If upgraded, new state minimums would need to be addressed including ventilation and heating.

From the sounds of things, the need for the extension is due to funding falling through, specifically damages to the animal kennels not meeting government storm reimbursement criteria.

“We thought we had some funding secured, but that Hurricane (Kay) didn’t fall within that specific funding for the Office of Emergency Services, so we had to nix that idea,” Crankshaw said. “We’re now looking at a couple options.”

The contract extension with the Humane Society was out of necessity for the nonprofit to recoup its costs. The month-to-month contract approved by the city would have the Humane Society being paid $3,055 a month. It does appear that accounting for the city of Imperial’s animals has dramatically impacted the population inside the shelter.

In 2022, there was a 42 percent increase in dogs over the previous year attributed to the city of Imperial. So far in 2023, there has been a 50 percent increase in dogs over the year prior. Cats have seen no rise in numbers.

A volunteer with the Humane Society of Imperial County pets one of the dogs during an adoption drive and fundraiser at the StrikeZone IV in El Centro in August. | NAHOMI BAEZ CORPUS PHOTO

Making Imperial Energy- and Water-Efficient?

The city has had an ongoing courtship with a design-build sustainability contractor that has studied the city’s facilities, grounds and parks, had conversations with executive staff and put together an environmental wish list of potential projects.

Only an informational presentation until an action is out on a meeting agenda, the Imperial City Council was taken on a PowerPoint through what could be “priority” projects of the city by Jordan Lerner, regional director of West and Midwest for Schneider Electric Energy & Sustainability Services.

Schneider Electric, which Lerner described as doing a lot of regional public sector work, did a job for the El Centro wastewater treatment plant about four years, among other regional work.

Right off the bat, Lerner’s presentation establishes what will be the four priority areas for the city of Imperial:

Major renovations to incorporate energy-efficiency measures;

Supply municipal facilities with onsite renewable energy;

Establish or join a program to increase grid-supply renewable and zero-carbon electricity;

Install public electric vehicle charging stations

The biggest target infrastructure area is sports lighting at ball fields, Lerner said. His staff focused on Irving Park, Joshua Tree Park and Freddie White Park.

In addition to using a fraction of the energy, he said the lights last longer, which is a big deal when halogen bulbs cost $1,000 each, and there are other pluses, like the long life of metal poles or telecommunications revenue from the poles.

Jordan Lerner, regional director of West and Midwest for Schneider Electric Energy & Sustainability Services, gives a presentation to the Imperial City Council on the city’s facilities, grounds and parks on Wednesday, Oct. 18. | VIDEO CAPTURE

A second infrastructure area was solar canopy at City Hall and ground-mounted photovoltaic at the water treatment plant. Each location provides its own unique assets, with both providing renewable energy to offset consumption.

In the case of the water treatment plant, Lerner said there is more area and more solar captured, whereas at City Hall there is the high visibility of the city being a good steward of the environment.

In trying to determine savings and potential revenue, Schneider first determined that the city was spending $797,579 a year on electricity, 50 percent-plus coming in near equal parts between the water treatment plant (25 percent) and wastewater treatment plant (25 percent). The city was spending $155,654 a year in water.

With the wish list built out, Schneider estimates $383,000 in annual utility savings will be gained (94 percent energy-cost savings) and over 20 years, some $11 million in revenues generated (6 percent generation).