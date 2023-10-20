E.C. Mayor Cardenas-Singh to Run for District 2 County Board 

EL CENTRO — Outgoing El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh, a lifelong Imperial County resident, has announced her intention to run for the District 2 seat on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, according to a Friday, Oct. 20 press release.

“During my time on the El Centro City Council, I have learned the importance of community development. I have led development projects such as the city of El Centro Public Library, multiple affordable housing projects, the start of construction on the South Imperial Avenue extension and preparing to break ground on a new police station in November of 2023,” Cardenas-Singh stated in the release. “I want to bring this experience to all of District 2, and by extent, the entirety of Imperial County.”

Unincorporated areas of the county such as Heber have stagnated in growth due to a lack of county foresight, and she pledges to make economic growth a high priority in the unincorporated areas, Cardenas-Singh added.

Additionally, she said, “I pledge to work to reopen the bridges on Drew Road and Evan Hewes Highway. Too long, have the communities of Ocotillo, No Mirage, Coyotes Wells, and In-Ko-Pah have had inequitable access to the rest of Imperial County. Too long, have the western recreational areas been difficult to access, negatively impacting our tourism, denying our community and visitors the opportunity to experience the beauty of our deserts. Finally, I have heard the community’s call for better services from the county of Imperial.”

On a personnel front, Cardenas-Singh stated: “We as a community expect them to give us their best, but how can we, when the county refuses to provide its employees with the resources to serve with excellence? I promise to work to bring dignity to all of Imperial County staff members by creating an environment where staff is valued, motivated and can thrive and flourish, which will then allow us to begin to improve these services across the county. I am ready to listen, serve, and lead.”

Cardenas-Singh’s announcement comes just two days after District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte announced his intention not to seek reelection when his term expires.