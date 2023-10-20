Calexico Christmas Parade to Make Its Return Dec. 9

CALEXICO — The last time the city of Calexico had a Christmas parade, it was the 56th annual, in December 2019, and the world-changing pandemic was just a few months away.

The next time the city has a parade will be the 57th renewal on Dec. 9, and the pandemic will help pay for it.

The Calexico City Council approved a package of two holiday-themed events at an estimated cost of $27,000 to be paid for by downtown rehabilitation-designated American Rescue Plan Act funds, the last of the nation’s COVID-19 recovery bills, in a 4-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Council member Javier Moreno was absent from the meeting.

“We should be good with our general fund by next year. I have complete confidence that we will be able to sustain that (the parade) from the general fund moving on,” Mayor Raul Ureña said of using one-time ARPA funds for the holiday events.

“Measure H funds are definitely eligible, but unfortunately since around 2014 Measure H has been primarily used to offset general fund expenditures to pay off the debt from 2014. So, yes it should be, but those funds are tied up,” Ureña said when asked about Measure H as a source of revenue to pay for future parades.

What the mayor did not mention at the council meeting was that he will also formally introduce the idea of a new tax referendum in the city along the line of what the city of El Centro has with Measure P, a sales tax enhancement that could fund events like the parade, he told the Calexico Chronicle on Monday, Oct. 16.

Norma Gerardo, Calexico recreation manager, speaks to the Calexico City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 18 about the city’s proposed holiday events. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Ureña didn’t say when that proposal would be introduced in a City Council meeting, but he said he has spoken about it on the record during interviews and in public settings. He promised to provide information on the proposal but did not do so by Wednesday’s meeting.

The spirit of the voter-approved 2010 Measure H half-cent sales-tax initiative and the oversight committee established as an advisory board was to inspect spending was to ensure funds flowed to public safety, recreation concerns, senior citizens’ services and — after the original committee got approval many years and councils ago — a contingency fund of 10 percent for natural disasters in the wake of the April 2010 earthquake that did significant damage to parts of Calexico.

Meanwhile, this year’s Christmas parade is estimated to cost $23,000 on its own, with a city Christmas tree-lighting ceremony estimated at $4,000, for the $27,000 total, according to information from the city.

Norma Gerardo, Calexico recreation manager, seemed to be excited about bringing back the city’s Christmas parade and proposed it be held on the second Saturday in December, which is Dec. 9. The tree-lighting celebration date being proposed is Thursday, Nov. 30.

A mounted U.S. Border Patrol unit interacts with citizens as they pet the horses at the 56th annual downtown Calexico Christmas parade in December 2019. On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the City Council put $23,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward bringing back the parade on Dec. 9. | LUIS BURGOS FILE PHOTO

Interim Chief Legaspi Retires After Long Career

Born and raised in Calexico, retiring interim Police Chief Victor Legaspi was honored for his 34 years of service to the city with a proclamation in his honor during Wednesday’s meeting.

Standing before the members of the council, city staff and community members, the distinguished and consummate law enforcement professional was showered with praise by his peers.

A dedicated public servant and a beloved figure in the Calexico community, Legaspi comes from a family of public servants. He was handed his first badge by his father, Victor Legaspi Sr., on Oct. 18, 1989.

“I know my father is looking upon me … who was the person that pinned me. My first badge,” a choked-up Legaspi said. “I know they are both looking at me, both my mom and my dad.”

He was first assigned to patrol duty and then became Police Athletic League director, showing his commitment to the youths of Calexico while sowing the seeds of positive engagement. In 2001, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Soon thereafter, he found himself bearing the load of an administrative sergeant assisting staff with day-to-day operations, internal affairs and investigations.

Legaspi furthered his career by earning his associate’s degree in administration of justice from Imperial Valley College followed by his bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix.

For the last 18 years the interim chief spearheaded the Kids ‘N’ Badges program that brought joy to hundreds of Calexico children during the holiday season.

Finally, in June he became the city’s interim police chief, concluding his 34-year tenure of service.

Sgt. Armando Orozco will be taking over as the new interim police chief.

Retiring interim Calexico Police Chief Victor Legaspi (center) holds the proclamation issued on his proud 34-year career as he is surrounded by members of the Calexico City Council, city staff and the Calexico Police Department. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

City Manager’s Report

City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren reported that all the improvements for the temporary Fire Station No. 2 have been completed. That includes two travel trailers, electricity, and water services, and they will be available subject to inspection from the city. Once the inspection is done, the keys will be provided to the acting Fire Chief Edward Ainza and the Fire Department will be able to start operating from station No. 2.

Also, the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Fire Station No. 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

“We did it at 5 p.m. so that the people can have access to visit and tour through the facility,” Colio Warren said.

First Street Sinkhole

In August, a sinkhole was discovered at the intersection of First Street and Heber Avenue by the community and Calexico city staff. Needing to be fixed immediately, staff followed city ordinances when it came to purchasing policy. The city manager was advised, and she gave authorization to contact an Imperial Valley contractor to assist with the excavation as well as finding what was wrong without competitive bidding, as pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 22050.

It was found that a portion of the storm drain line needed to be replaced as well as the “Y” on the storm drain line. A&R Construction of Brawley went out and did the excavation of the area as well as repair the line in the amount of $125,600.

A resolution pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 22035 finding that an emergency existed and a motion was passed 4-0.