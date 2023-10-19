El Centro Dog Park Skips to My ‘Portland Loo’

EL CENTRO — In anticipation of development of El Centro’s new dog park project at the corner of Park Avenue and Seventh Street, south of Adams Avenue, the City Council made some moves to free up some additional funding for infrastructure work and select a style of restrooms.

In front of the El Centro City Council on Tuesday night, Oct. 17, was a proposal for a change order related to the dog park’s restroom, which included two options. The first option was for a single stall, masonry block restroom, and the second option was for a Portland Loo-style restroom. Alongside this change, there was a budget amendment in the amount of $200,000 and reallocation of $120,115 recommended by Adriana Nava, Community Services director.

“There was no sewer to that location, so it required a sewer line extension along Park Avenue in order to bring this project to fruition. Additionally, restrooms are pretty costly,” Nava said. “Prevailing wages and just all the fixtures that go along with restrooms are expensive.”

The cost of sewer and water for the restroom had been budgeted at $90,000. The actual cost came out to $203,457, for a difference of $113,457, which covered the extension of the sewer line plus paving and road repairs.

Selecting the Right Restroom

The single-stall option of restroom is a masonry block building similar to what the city has at other parks like Bucklin Park and the Bret Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park.

The Portland Loo option is a stand-alone restroom with a modern-day kiosk that is sleek and discourages crime with graffiti-proof wall panels and open grating, according to the city. The lower open grating allows law enforcement the ability to observe the number of users inside. It is attractive, durable and easy to clean, according to information provided. The hand-washing station is mounted on the exterior. It is also built to fully comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

This is the style the city ultimately chose. The Portland Loo was created as a public toilet that would prevent common problems such as vandalism, illegal drug use or prostitution, according to the city. It would help keep sanitation under control and hinder the spread of disease.

“You may see that at night the lights are blue; this is to deter drug usage in restrooms. It makes it more difficult for people to find veins, etc.,” Nava said. “We deal with so many restroom-related issues, that if this could assist us, it would be a great thing.”

A portable restroom and green sewer and black water pipes emanating from the ground show where a Portland Loo-style restroom will be installed at the dog park project under construction at the corner of Park Avenue and Seventh Street, south of Adams Avenue, in El Centro. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Finding the Extra Funding

Savings in other projects would help assist in the fiscal impact. The Debbie Pitman Softball Field lighting project had some savings of about $200,000 and would be able to reallocate $23,550.

The Swarthout Park field-lighting project came in significantly lower than what was projected. The funding for that project was $3.59 million and the lowest bidder came in at $1.939 million, so the city would have a savings of about $1.2 million. Of those funds, $96,565 would be reallocated to the dog park project, Nava said.

“The cost savings from other projects would cover the shortfall of the dog park project, plus a contingency of 10 percent just in case there are any incidentals, we would be able to cover them,” she added.

After discussion about the options, Mayor Pro Tem Sylvia Marroquin made a motion to go with the second option, which is the Portland Loo and City Council member Edgard Garcia seconded the motion. The item passed 4-1, with council member Tomas Oliva voting against.

The idea for the dog park originated from Philip Heald, a long-standing member of the El Centro community. He proposed the idea to the city and offered to donate funds for the park. After initial planning was completed with Duggins Construction Inc. in partnership with Heald, a cost estimate of $900,000 was formulated. The City Council approved a donation agreement and allocated $400,000 in Measure P half-cent sales tax funding. This, combined with the $500,000 donation from Heald, gave a total of $900,000 available for the dog park before Tuesday’s additional funding.