GUEST COLUMN: Of Identity, Of Labels, Of Nations and Enemies

Identity. In our day and age it threatens to swallow our entire being.

Every human born on this planet arrives naked, unable to feed itself or communicate beyond mewls and cries.

Accident of geography tends to determine one’s language, up-bringing, and more importantly one’s tribe and its customs. Born somewhere in the central part of what we label “Asia?” Chances are you’ll grow up speaking at least one Chinese language and a regional dialect or two. Born in the labeled Eurasian borderlands? Possibly some Slavic language or two. In Africa? Depends whether it’s along the Mediterranean coast or in the south and central areas. One will learn an Arabic dialect or Swahili or what have you. Birthed in South America or the connecting isthmus, expect to learn Spanish or Portuguese.

Complications arise when tons of fabulous memes enter one’s head via the language from one’s corner of the globe. Piggy-backed among the memes, a particularly insidious meme leaps in, for better or for worse, “nationality,” the ultimate tribal virus. Einstein once said, “nationalism is an infantile disease. It is the measles of mankind.”

This meme packs a punch! Once one willingly or by conditioning (as in Pavlov’s dog) “self-defines” as “belonging” to X tribe or nation, then the others, the “outsiders,” the non-X tribespersons — THEY — get defined as A through Z nations or tribes. Naturally, one’s tribe’s hierarchs lend a hand, not only in this defining but in distancing one from one’s fellow humans, from THEY.

Hierarchs invent borders, fences, passports, visas, etc., to bolster or reinforce physically — in the real world plane — the psychological conditioning which began in childhood.

You see, the hierarchs of your tribe — in order to keep you docile, obedient and afraid, very afraid, lest you peek to find out who’s the man behind the green curtain — generate myths and superstitions about “tribes” A through Z. In some cases, at the hierarchs’ convenience — for those “other tribes” may live in a land with a resource our hierarchs “need” — “our” hierarchs may even demonize certain tribes and ask you not only to hate and fear them, but to die and kill, to eliminate those “other” tribesmen. A profitable con …

Once conditioned, channeling one’s fears, self-loathing, rage and hate comes easy. One obeys an order with ease. It transforms into a duty to scapegoat and target witches and heretics and infidels and Lutherans and Catholics and Jews and junkies and Republicans and Democrats and Marxists and socialists and Palestinians and Afghans and Iraqis and Iranians and Russians and Chinese and gays and transexuals and bi’s and “illegals” and browns and Blacks and and tall ones and short ones and long-hairs and skinheads and homeless. Hierarchs and their checkbook media pundits create scary labels to terrorize you and me and she and they.

Since your identity — the “essence” of your soul — hinges on belonging to X tribe, naturally you will be tempted, if not seduced into marching to the honeyed tones and fervent pleas from the hierarchs, whom, you will note, seldom if ever make the sacrifices they urge from the rest of the tribe.

It’s not a “follow me, (wo)men” type entreaty; rather it’s, “Charge!” while hierarchs blithely remain outside harm’s way to count the profits from bows and arrows sold, paid for by your taxes–whether or not you agreed to a war. Or whether you’ve interacted with the human beings on the other side of those man-made boundaries and perceive them as fellow humans with brothers, sisters, sons and daughters, wives and newborns and tias and tios and compas and comadres and co-workers and fellow grape-pickers and fellow wine-makers and fellow garage mechanics and fellow nurses and fellow painters and fence-builders and fellow mariachis and fellow plumbers and fellow officers and fellow car salesmen and fellow Circle K clerks, etc.

It’s these fellows who die by bombs, buried alive, bleeding and screaming under tons of broken concrete and bent rebar while their mothers and fathers and sisters mourn and grieve hoping against hope to see them alive. Soldiers seldom die in sadistic attacks against hospitals and apartments and day cares and gymnasiums. Brothers, grandparents, mothers and their six-year olds do.

The funny or tragic fact remains: we’re all human beings buried under artificial labels, despite the ersatz boundaries and limits and labels hierarchs invent to blind us to this undeniable fact.

We marry. We’re born, we suckle, we dance, we sing, we break bread and piñatas, we eat sushi, we drink champurrado and Ouzo and cherry Cokes and sweet tea. We play hopscotch and chess and la roña and Wei Qi and Monopoly and soccer and baseball. Some of us paint or fill in crossword puzzles or Sudoku, etc.

Yet, the identity game perpetuates itself for the sake of a hierarch’s gain while you and I foot the bill in treasury, and sometimes, god forbid, in blood.

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.