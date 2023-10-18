Deputy DA Approved at Highest Salary Step

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to fill one deputy district attorney’s position and is asking for the potential candidate to be hired at Step F, which is the highest step in the county’s salary structure.

For many years the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office has had a problem retaining qualified attorney’s when hired. Turnover within the department has been high and that is why District Attorney George Marquez is asking the Imperial County Board of Supervisors to approve the position at the top of the salary range.

“This isn’t just, we’re bringing everyone with experience in, they’re going to get an ‘F.’ This is a very unique situation, with a very specialized individual, with a very specific skill set that we just happen to need,” Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Brooker told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Oct. 17. “That long term commitment has been made to us because we wouldn’t be coming in here if we thought this was going to be a stepping stone.”

The candidate for the position, Kia Harris, comes in with more than 11 years of experience as a criminal prosecutor and would be the only attorney locally who is certified in identifying high-risk domestic violence victims through a standardized threat assessment. With that skill set, Harris would be able to train law enforcement to be able to have more meaningful domestic violence investigations, which would help with prosecutions.

“We went in there and we made an assessment, and when we find somebody that the county deserves, then I’m going to go after that person aggressively,” DA Marquez said. “The citizens of Imperial County deserve to have those experienced prosecutors. When we find somebody special, we are going to be fighting to make sure they stay here.”

The cost to the county is $32,300 through the remainder of the year.

The motion passed 4-0, with District 3 Supervisor Michael W. Kelley absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

County Hears Update on TIF

Some months ago, the Southern California Association of Governments provided a grant to the county to study how to finance public infrastructure in the region, with Kosmont Companies of El Segundo doing the analysis that is anticipated to take about 12 months.

Kosmont officials were in the county Tuesday to update, present a workshop and to hear any comments from the Board of Supervisors and address any questions from both the public and the board.

The updated analysis will tell what would be the best practices for infrastructure financing, establishing a tax increment financing district and recommending the best mechanisms for tax increment financing for the county. The workshop also discussed the next steps and timing on analysis findings.

Tax increment financing allow governments to create districts to finance improvements. Use of increased property tax revenues from new development is used for infrastructure, sustainability, and housing needs. No new taxes are created.

The Imperial County financing district study areas were Lithium Valley, which is in the Salton Sea area. The Mesquite Lake specific plan area in Brawley. Then the Gateway to the Americas specific plan area in Calexico.

Those funds created by those projects would benefit unincorporated towns by improvements of roads and bridges, utility capacity to catalyze and support new industrial, mining, and affordable housing and infrastructure.

Felicia Williams, senior vice president with Kosmont Companies of El Segundo, makes a presentation to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Kosmont is leading a study process on whether the county could support Tax increment financing districts to pay for infrastructure in development zones like Lithium Valley or Mesquite Lake. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The next update is to be determined at a later date.

Social Services Updates

Paula Llanas, director of Social Services, went before the county board to discuss and look for approval of the following In-Home Supportive Services positions and a budget amendment resolution.

One Public Authority Social Worker in range 219 ($3,488-$4,458)

One Public Authority Assistant in range 189 ($2,972-$3,798)

Two bilingual slots to ensure effective bilingual services

Budget Amendment Resolution in the amount of $87,985

The public authority staff priorities include increased recruitment of IHSS caregivers in hard-to-serve areas of the county. Staff is also required to provide training and conduct outreach for skilled caregivers serving IHSS recipients.

The total would be $117,315 for the annual cost and there would be no fiscal impact to the county’s general fund.

The motion passed 4-0