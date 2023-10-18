EL CENTRO — Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley has had state Fair Political Practices Commission complaints filed against him over his position opposing Assembly Bill 918 in light of his relationship with Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

The city of El Centro submitted a conflict of interest filing and claim of bias on Friday, Oct. 13 against Kelley in the form of a multiple-page narrative with the FPPC, the agency charged with promoting fair, impartial interpretation and enforcement of political campaign, lobbying and conflict of interest laws.

A second conflict of interest filing and claim of bias has been prepared against Supervisor Luis Plancarte but it has not yet been filed with the FPPC as of Wednesday, Oct. 18.

AB 918, the Imperial Valley Healthcare District bill, was signed into law on Oct. 8 and work has already started to constitute the first Board of Trustees. Evenso, there continues to be tepid support to the bill from the Northend, where Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District is based and the impetus for these claims.

What’s more, a Pioneers’-initiated second parallel track of expansion continues at the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission, the agency tasked with the formation or expansion of special districts. Supervisor Kelley sits on LAFCO and has said he supports seeing the process through.

Brawley-area Division 4 Supervisor and county board Chair Kelley’s allegations are among the more widespread from the city of El Centro, according to the documentation. Essentially, the city alleges Kelley improperly drafted the resolution and application for the Pioneers’ LAFCO expansion while working as a department head at Pioneers and maintaining his position as an elected member of the Board of Supervisors and, as such, a member of LAFCO.

Further, the city alleges Kelley, as a LAFCO member, voted on the BAE Urban Economics fiscal study contract used to eye the potential economics of a single health system, and he “influenced or attempted to influence several others to enter into the BAE Contract to use it to support his position and financial interests,” according to the complaint.

Also, Kelley, as District 4 supervisor, is accused of actively lobbying against AB 918, actively working for its veto even after it was passed and working against the law even after it was signed by Gov. Newsom.

When contacted on Wednesday, Kelley was well aware of the allegations but hadn’t been informed they were forwarded to the FPPC.

“It is a list of subjective and incorrect arguments and assumptions being made by the city of El Centro without any open communication to validate,” he said.

Kelley said he left his position within Pioneers in May, recused himself from LAFCO business pertaining to the Pioneers expansion when recommended to do so, and he has zero financial stake in anything.

“But I am also an elected official representing the district that Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District is in,” Kelley said. “I will speak up. This is an attempt to silence me and I will not stand down.

The city of El Centro’s allegations are far reaching toward Kelley.

On Oct. 10, the city alleges, “at the Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Kelley again asks for a countywide meeting to circumvent the bill’s provisions.”

“Supervisor Kelley’s actions have amounted to actual bias. Supervisor Kelley has, on numerous occasions, contacted Assembly member Garcia’s office to try to force Assembly member Garcia to do or not do certain things in connection with AB 918, which will establish one single healthcare district for Imperial County and eliminate (Pioneers Memorial Healthcare) District,” according to the city’s complaint.

“Additionally, Supervisor Kelley has leveraged his position on LAFCO to push the annexation over legislation. Supervisor Kelley has, on many occasions, given speeches at the BOS meetings expressing his opposition to AB 918 and his support for the annexation, even when such topics did not appear on the BOS’ agenda. Supervisor Kelley’s actions show that he is neither a neutral nor an impartial decision maker,” the document continues.

The allegations against Plancarte, while not as sweeping, do tend toward the personal, with the employment of the District 2 supervisor’s wife factoring into the complaint, what the city of El Centro refers to as a “common law conflict of interest” and bias.

The passage and implementation of AB 918 would not have been in the best interest of Plancarte due to his wife’s position and her earning potential. This common law conflict and bias is based on her position as a neonatal intensive-care unit manager at Pioneers Memorial Hospital. According to the city of El Centro document, a full-time nurse in a similar position earns $88,000 to $150,000 a year.

“Her income is community property under California law. Thus, the Supervisor has a significant monetary interest in preserving that income. Simply put, with the dissolution of Pioneers, Ms. Plancarte may be out of a job. Alternatively, she no longer would work for the Pioneers board (whom her husband has supported) but for a multi-agency board with only two Pioneers representatives. Thus, her income could be reduced,” according to the city of El Centro complaint.

The complaint asserts that Plancarte failed to recuse himself when discussing matters pertaining to AB 918.

Plancarte declined to comment when reached on Wednesday, a few minutes after announcing in a press release that he would not seek reelection when his term was up.

The city of El Centro had no comment at this time.